Auburn Junior High teacher advances to final four for Alabama Teacher of the Year

Auburn Junior High School’s Kim Johnson has been named an Alabama Teacher of the Year “Final Four” finalist.
The Alabama State Department of Education announced Wednesday morning the four finalists out of more than 150 applications for the state’s annual Alabama Teacher of the Year honor.
Joining Johnson in the final four are Krista N. Marcum of Gulf Shores High School in the Gulf Shores City School System; Julie Matranga Neidhardt of Hutchens Elementray School in the Mobile County School System; and Allison C. Phelps of Shades Cahaba Elementary School in the Homewood City School System.
The four finalists will be narrowed down in an extensive interview with the state judging committee before the Alabama State Board of Education and the Alabama State Department of Education announce the 2021-2022 Alabama Teacher of the Year later this year.
Representing District 2 in the secondary category for the honor, Johnson teaches eighth and ninth grade study skills classes and serves as Auburn Junior High’s Response to Intervention (RTI) Coordinator. Johnson is a Nationally Board Certified Teacher and has taught since 1998. Before teaching study skills, she taught eight grade English Language Arts for 18 years.
Johnson has been a District Level Strategic Planning Team Member, a U.S. Space Academy Counselor, presented at the National Council of English Teachers Convention, and is a member of the International Honorary Organization for Women Educators, according to a Wednesday morning Alabama State Department of Education press release.
“There’s two words that sum up Johnson not only for our students but for our staff: She’s our school mom,” Auburn Junior High School Principal Ross Reed said at the Auburn City Schools Board of Education meeting in April. “So many of our young teachers go to her for advice, and I go to her for advice. She has the pulse of the school, and she’s just one of those outstanding educators that we are so fortunate to have not only at Auburn Junior High but in Auburn City Schools.
Johnson received her bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Alabama, a master’s degree in education from Alabama A&M University in English Language Arts Education, and an education specialist’s degree from Auburn University in English Language Arts Education.
Ogletree Elementary School’s Kathryn Knorr and Auburn High School’s Jessica Bowlin both placed in the 2020-2021 “Sweet 16” representing Auburn City Schools. Ogletree Elementary School’s Phil Wilson won the state title in 2011, and Jacque Middleton of Auburn High School was named state alternate two years ago.
Alabama’s Teacher of the Year serves the state as a full-time ambassador for education and the teaching profession and presents workshops to various groups, according to the Alabama State Department of Education. Alabama’s representative is a candidate for National Teacher of the Year.