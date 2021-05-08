Auburn mother passes her love of music down to her five daughters - while pursuing her dreams

She wants to be an advocate for bringing music education opportunities to everybody, she says.

“Auburn has a really good music program whereas in Chambers County, they have one teacher that has to go to one or three schools, so they don’t have the resources and some of them don’t even have the knowledge – the band director has so much to remember,” she said. “I’m sure some things fall through the cracks of realizing what all is available.

“I would love to see more diversity in the major orchestras, some of the smaller orchestras and even ensembles.”

Not giving up

Brock works in customer service for Verizon, and is taking a break from school to make money for tuition.

“I only have a year left, so if I can just scrape up enough to get through this last year, it’ll be better,” she said.

Her oldest daughter, also named Veronica, is a sophomore in finance at Auburn University, and in the fall of 2020, mother and daughter took a semester of virtual classes together and encouraged one another to keep going.