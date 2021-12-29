 Skip to main content
Auburn's mask mandate is back: Auburn University to require face coverings again Jan. 3
AU masks (copy)

Students wear face masks on Auburn University's campus in August 2020.

 Sara Palczewski/For the O-A News

Auburn University is requiring masks again on campus starting Jan. 3, 2022.

The university sent out a campus-wide email alerting students and staff of the update in policy Wednesday.

Auburn lifted its mask mandate for fully vaccinated individuals in most settings back in November, but is returning to a mask mandate for the start of the spring semester.

Auburn says its update in policy comes after consulting with local and state medical authorities and that the new mandate applies in all campus buildings to all individuals regardless of vaccination status. The change comes as new difficulties arise across the country with the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Auburn said the policy is effective until further notice.

“We will communicate any modifications to this policy that result from changing circumstances,” Auburn concluded its email.

Auburn also “highly encouraged” students and staff to receive a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus for the spring semester, but will not be requiring them. Auburn once put in place a vaccination mandate for all staff, but walked back its plans to implement the mandate when a federal judge blocked an executive order from the White House calling for vaccination requirements for federal contractors.

Auburn continues to strongly recommend the FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccinations and promotes their safety.

