Auburn schools lay out $85.9M budget for 2020-21

Auburn City Schools is trying to get the 2020-21 budget together amid COVID-19 uncertainty, but administrators believe they can keep things going without layoffs or cuts.

Finance Director Liz Springer told the board of education during a brisk budget review session Tuesday morning that the $85.9 million plan should allow the district to maintain a 15-to-1 student-teacher ratio in elementary and secondary classrooms overall, and maintain a general fund balance of just over $19 million (three months’ overhead, in keeping with national accounting standards).

Still, Springer stressed the budget was put together with conservative assumptions — including a projected 12% drop in sales tax collections, and a $1.9 million drop in state aid.

“With COVID-19, there’s a lot of unknown out there,” Springer told board members.

Federal CARES Act help to the tune of $3 million, which cannot be used for normal overhead, will be put toward buying iPads for elementary and secondary students, nursing support and remote instruction programs.

City help