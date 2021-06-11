'Auburn students are growing food for Auburn students': Ag department turns shipping containers into farms

The plants receive the light they need through red and blue-colored LED lights, and the containers allow for the control of carbon dioxide levels, which Wells says helps the crops grow faster.

The new vertical farms build on a five-year College of Agriculture and Campus Dining partnership that began with the Auburn Aquaponic Project. Today, fish from this effort are served in dining facilities on the Auburn campus.

“The Transformation Garden is going to be just that – it’s going to be a transformation of our campus food system,” said Glenn Loughridge, director of dining and concessions. “This is going to allow us to have even more produce that we’re able to serve in our campus dining facilities.”

Kyle Hensarling, a master's student in horticulture studying hydroponics and aquaponics, leads undergraduate students in the project and says working with “new and emerging” technology in hydroponics is “exactly what I’m here to learn and to do.”

“To be able to work with one of the brand-new pieces of technology in horticulture is very exciting and very rewarding,” he said. “I didn’t have this type of technology when I was in undergrad, so being able to lead new undergrads in this new hands-on experience with new and emerging technology is very rewarding.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.