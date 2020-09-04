Auburn to rename student center for Georgia Chief Justice Harold Melton

Harold Melton made history when he became the first black Student Government Association president at Auburn University, and he’s about to make more history on campus.

It was announced during Friday’s Board of Trustees meeting that the campus student center will be renamed in honor of Melton, who was appointed Chief Justice of the Georgia Supreme Court in 2018.

It will be the first campus building named for an African American.

“Auburn University has already given me everything I ever could have hoped for in a university, and more,” Melton told the Opelika-Auburn News via email. “This honor is beyond my furthest imagination.”

Melton was elected SGA president in 1987 and graduated from Auburn in 1988 with a bachelor's degree in international business. He went on to law school at the University of Georgia, then embarked on a career that led to his appointment Georgia’s highest court in 2005 as an associate justice.

'Couldn't be happier'

“The issues we face require input from our stakeholders, a fact-based examination of campus diversity and equality and a vision for meaningful, impactful change,” said trustee Elizabeth Huntley after the board meeting.