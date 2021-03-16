 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn University alum Charles Barkley helps Auburn help HBCU grads
0 comments
top story

Auburn University alum Charles Barkley helps Auburn help HBCU grads

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Auburn vs. Missouri men's basketball (copy)

Auburn University announced a donation from The Charles Barkley Foundation Tuesday to lure Historically Black College graduates to the school.

 Sara Palczewski/

The Charles Barkley Foundation is giving money to Auburn University to attract more graduate students from southern Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

This latest gift from the NBA Hall of Famer’s organization – amount not disclosed – creates fellowships at his alma matter, after donating to Alabama A&M University, Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Miles College and Tuskegee University over the last five years, according to an Auburn University news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"I just think what it's costing these kids to go to college today is a travesty in this country, and I know historically black colleges are struggling,” Barkley told CNN in 2020. “I wanted to do something to help them, and I'm going to continue to help them.”

Janaki Alavalapati, dean of the School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences, said Barkley's gift would aid diversity efforts within his school, including the Diversity and Inclusion Coordination Team of faculty, staff and students established last summer.

“This group’s mission is to consolidate our thoughts and develop and identify activities to promote diversity and inclusion within the school,” Alavalapati said. “Charles Barkley’s recent gift, which promotes the inclusion of students who have graduated from HBCUs, goes hand in hand with our ongoing efforts and will be a tremendous asset to this endeavor.”

The fellowship will target qualifying students who have graduated from an HBCU. Other factors for selection include applicants’ socioeconomic background and whether they grew up in a highly rural or underserved area.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two rescued from truck dangling over Idaho gorge

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert