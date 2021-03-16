Auburn University alum Charles Barkley helps Auburn help HBCU grads

The Charles Barkley Foundation is giving money to Auburn University to attract more graduate students from southern Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

This latest gift from the NBA Hall of Famer’s organization – amount not disclosed – creates fellowships at his alma matter, after donating to Alabama A&M University, Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Miles College and Tuskegee University over the last five years, according to an Auburn University news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I just think what it's costing these kids to go to college today is a travesty in this country, and I know historically black colleges are struggling,” Barkley told CNN in 2020. “I wanted to do something to help them, and I'm going to continue to help them.”

Janaki Alavalapati, dean of the School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences, said Barkley's gift would aid diversity efforts within his school, including the Diversity and Inclusion Coordination Team of faculty, staff and students established last summer.