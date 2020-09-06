Auburn University approves $1.48 billion budget for 2020-21

Auburn University’s 2020-21 budget looks a lot like the 2019-20 budget.

Kelli Shomaker, Vice President for Business and Finance and CFO, told university trustees Friday that the $1.48 billion plan is up almost three percent over 2019-20 — running slightly ahead of inflation — with little new spending.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic has created some uncertainty surrounding these proposed revenue budgets, permanent expense increases were kept to a minimum for the FY21 budget,” Shomaker said in prepared remarks. “No money has been allocated for merit increases. Salary and wages expense was budgeted an increase of $5.3 million for job family and faculty promotions and some new faculty and staff positions.”

No layoff or furloughs were mentioned in Shomaker’s remarks. The board unanimously approved the 2020-21 budget, which goes into effect Oct. 1.

Shomaker said budget revenues should be up modestly across the board. State aid is up $9.1 million to $288.7 million, up from $279.6 million last year. Tuition and fees are expected to increase by $14.4 million to $688.5 million, up from $674 million.