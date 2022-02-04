Auburn University board appoints Chris Roberts as new school president

MONTGOMERY — The Auburn University board of trustees officially appointed Chris Roberts as the new president of Auburn University at its meeting Friday, tabbing Roberts to succeed Jay Gogue and serve as the university’s 21st president.

Roberts has been the dean of the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering since 2012.

Roberts appeared as the frontrunner for the position in January when he was named as the lone finalist for the position willing to meet publicly with students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus visits.

Roberts’ appointment is effective May 16, 2022. The board unanimously voted to suspend bylaws Friday to approve the appointment, which was not listed on the meeting agenda.

Roberts began his career at Auburn in 1994 as an assistant professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering, and became the department chair in 2003.

Roberts earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Missouri and master’s and doctoral degree in chemical engineering from the University of Notre Dame.