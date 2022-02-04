Auburn University board appoints Chris Roberts as new school president

MONTGOMERY — The Auburn University board of trustees officially appointed Chris Roberts as the new president of Auburn University at its meeting Friday, tabbing Roberts to succeed Jay Gogue and serve as the university’s 21st president.
Roberts has been the dean of the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering since 2012.
Roberts appeared as the frontrunner for the position in January when he was named as the lone finalist for the position willing to meet publicly with students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus visits.
Roberts’ appointment is effective May 16, 2022. The board unanimously voted to suspend bylaws Friday to approve the appointment, which was not listed on the meeting agenda.
Roberts began his career at Auburn in 1994 as an assistant professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering, and became the department chair in 2003.
Roberts earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Missouri and master’s and doctoral degree in chemical engineering from the University of Notre Dame.
Auburn boasts that Roberts has earned recognition in the fields of nanotechnology and synthetic fuels and has published more than 135 peer-reviewed journal articles and book chapters in leading chemistry journals, and that its engineering college produces more than a third of Alabama’s engineering graduates. Its prominent alumni include four astronauts and Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Board of trustees chairperson Wayne T. Smith said previously that two of the finalists told the university they would not visit unless they knew they would be selected as president, unwilling to jeopardize the current positions they hold elsewhere in academics.
Smith said the hiring process opened with more than 60 qualified candidates, which was narrowed down to 15, to five, to three and finally to the one finalist being Roberts.
In January, Roberts held open forums at both Auburn University and Auburn University Montgomery where he met with students, alumni, faculty and staff and answered questions from the public.
Gogue has served as the university’s 20th president since 2019 and as the 18th president from 2007-2017.