Auburn University board approves $91.9M complex for football program

Auburn University's Board of Trustees has approved a new, $91.9 million training complex for its football program.

Planning for the 233,000-square-foot center, to be located at the corner of Samford Avenue and Biggio Drive, has been in the works since 2019. Trustees voted Friday to proceed with the project, which should be complete by late summer or early fall of 2022.

The new center will include:

a 138,100-square-foot operations building,

a 95,300-square-foot indoor practice facility and

two full-sized, natural turf football practice fields.

The center was designed jointly by the HOK Architects of Kansas City and Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood of Montgomery. The firms previously teamed up for Clemson University's football operations center, a $55 million complex that opened in 2017 to much attention for its extensive training facilities, barber shop and a slide connecting the first and second floors.

The project will be financed by university bonds, and the debt will be serviced by Athletics Department revenues.