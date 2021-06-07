Auburn University board to vote on Quad overhaul, expansion at airport

Construction projects loom large on the agenda this week for Auburn University’s Board of Trustees.
The trustees will meet Thursday afternoon and Friday morning at The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center. It will be the second straight in-person board meeting since COVID-19 restrictions began to ease in late winter.
The board will vote on a final approval to proceed with the $13.5 million refit of the Quad’s Harper and Broun halls. The work would include the renovation of 51,510 square feet of existing interior and exterior space and replacing mechanical, electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems – including improved availability of hot water – and new furnishings and fixtures. All doors and windows would be replaced, too.
Broun and Harper are the first two of the 10 Quad dorms due for renovations over the next decade. On top of that, new dorms will be built adjacent to the Quad in order to shutter the dorms on The Hill on the south end of campus. The university has leased the 160 Ross student apartment complex to house students displaced from The Hill while the new campus housing is under construction.
Expansion at Auburn University Regional Airport is also on the trustees’ agenda. The $8.7 million Aviation Education facility is nearly complete, and administrators are looking at further needs for the airport.
Administrators want to expand the maintenance hangar, which is just three years old, to add office space and make more room for maintenance work. No price tag has been attached to the proposal yet; that would likely come after trustees’ approve going ahead with the design and planning for the project.
An additional T-hangar - a structure providing protective storage for typically smaller aircraft - is being proposed at the airport at the north ramp and would consist of 10 aircraft bays to be leased to commercial or private aircraft owners and generate future revenue for the airport. The project would likely be paid for by a state grant and general revenues from the university.
To read the agenda and board packet for Thursday’s and Friday’s meetings, visit www.auburn.edu/administration/trustees/meetings.