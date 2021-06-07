Auburn University board to vote on Quad overhaul, expansion at airport

Construction projects loom large on the agenda this week for Auburn University’s Board of Trustees.

The trustees will meet Thursday afternoon and Friday morning at The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center. It will be the second straight in-person board meeting since COVID-19 restrictions began to ease in late winter.

The board will vote on a final approval to proceed with the $13.5 million refit of the Quad’s Harper and Broun halls. The work would include the renovation of 51,510 square feet of existing interior and exterior space and replacing mechanical, electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems – including improved availability of hot water – and new furnishings and fixtures. All doors and windows would be replaced, too.

Broun and Harper are the first two of the 10 Quad dorms due for renovations over the next decade. On top of that, new dorms will be built adjacent to the Quad in order to shutter the dorms on The Hill on the south end of campus. The university has leased the 160 Ross student apartment complex to house students displaced from The Hill while the new campus housing is under construction.

