Auburn University brings in executive to lead new approach to fundraising, marketing, communications

Auburn University is bringing in a new face to oversee its new approach to fundraising, marketing and communications.
John Morris will become Auburn’s first senior vice president for advancement on March 8, overseeing the merger of the offices of Alumni Affairs, Development and Communications and Marketing. He has served as the Kansas State University Foundation’s senior vice president for development since 2016.
“The ‘advancement’ model is a standard structure of operations seen throughout higher education, serving as an integrated approach to leverage the collective strengths in the areas of alumni engagement, philanthropy and communications and marketing," university spokesman Preston Sparks told the Opelika-Auburn News.
"All three areas of focus will report up to John Morris as the senior vice president for advancement. No organizational plan has been determined as of yet, with current roles remaining unchanged.”
Morris will serve in President Jay Gogue’s cabinet.
“Moving to the advancement model is a major step forward for Auburn,” said Gogue in a statement announcing the move. “John is a seasoned advancement professional whose ability to create and execute strategic alignment among diverse teams has realized tremendous success at the institutions he has served. The combination of his experience, passion and entrepreneurial spirit will generate tangible results crucial for Auburn’s future.”
Auburn conducted a national search before hiring Morris, looking for an executive to "provide visionary leadership and guidance in the implementation of a new structure within Auburn University that combines the Office of Development, Office of Alumni Affairs and the Office of Communications and Marketing (OCM) into a single organization,” according to the job description.
This new structure will operate with approximately 200 employees and a $14 million budget, according to university estimates.
“My family and I couldn’t be more excited to join the Auburn Family,” said Morris in the statement. “Auburn is one of the few universities in the world with a soul. It’s so much more than a place where students go to learn. Auburn is a passion and a lifelong commitment, and its values are our values. I’m humbled and grateful to help Auburn harness its position of strength, proliferate the Auburn brand and verbalize the Auburn Creed.”
Under Morris’ leadership, fundraising commitments to the KSU Foundation grew by more than 60 percent, and its recent development campaign surpassed its $1.4 billion goal ahead of schedule by $200 million. At the same time, the number of annual $1 million gifts grew from 21 to more than 40, increasing the total funding raised by more than 40 percent.
Morris worked at Benedictine University and the University of Minnesota Foundation before going to Kansas State. He received a bachelor’s degree from Winona State University and a master’s degree from Illinois State University. He and his wife Kerry have four children: Molly, 7; Layla, 5; Hadley, 3; and John “Cal,” 1.