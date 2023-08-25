In response to Cambridge Hall’s temporary closure, Auburn University’s Board of Trustees had decided to move forward with plans to build a new student housing along Haley Concourse.

In Friday’s Board of Trustee meeting, the approved the move to build a new four-story, 125,000-square-foot dormitory that can house 371 students. They’ll began accepting construction bids for the $80 million project in the coming months.

“I think this will help support our on-campus student housing significantly,” AU President Christopher Roberts said.

This building will among other new residential housing developments coming to campus. Introduced in 2019, the project has been pushed forward in response to the Cambridge Hall closing for the entire 2023-24 academic year.

Storm damage from heavy rails lead to “moisture concerns” that forced AU to temporarily close the dorm. AU Housing sent out an email to parents and students notifying them of the closure just days after Cambridge residents began arriving at Auburn for move-in and a week before classes began on Aug. 16.

The residence hall was expected to house 305 students this year.

Cambridge Hall is on track to reopen by spring 2026, according to the university.

Auburn University Architect Simon Yendle said more on campus housing will come after phase one is complete. Potential housing sites include the west parking lot by the Village. Cambridge Hall’s location could become a site for new housing.

“We’re continuing to look at and evaluate what’s going on there,” Yendle said. “We’re still in that process of trying to understand what’s the next right step to deal with that location. It was clearly, in my opinion the right decision. For the safety of our students, we just did not feel like that was the right thing to do. Continue to keep it open.”

In addition to the new Haley Concourse project, the Auburn Board of Trustees also gave approval for the university to move forward with phase two of the Quad renovation project.

Approximately 51,320 square feet will be renovated in the Quad’s Teague Hall and Little Hall. Construction on the $22.5 million project will begin in May 2024. Construction on the two halls is expected to be finished before fall 2025.

“That really is a comprehensive whole building renovation where we go in, gut the place out and rebuild it — every system and every piece of it,” said Dan King, the associate vice president for facilities at Auburn.

The university plans to renovate all the Quad dormitories. The project will be complete in five phases. Two buildings are being renovated in each phase. Harper Hall and Brown Hall were completed in 2022. The entire Quad project is expected to be finished by fall 2028.

The Board of Trustees also approved Talon Resident Hall in the Village to be refurbished. Each suite in the dorm will be updated with new flooring, casework, countertops, vanities, bathroom fixtures and air conditioning units. The refurbishment, King said, will mostly be cosmetic.

The Talon Hall project can be expected to cost $3.8 million. Construction will take place during summer 2024.