Auburn University counselor alleges discrimination in his firing from athletics job

A former Auburn University academic counselor is suing the school for unspecified damages after his firing last week.

Travis Thomas Sr. and his attorney, Montgomery-based Julian McPhillips, state that Thomas was unfairly singled out for not reporting an eligibility issue with one of the Tigers’ football players who played in the 2020 Outback Bowl. He was fired from his $63,000 per year job on March 1.

The lawsuit claims that graduate transfer student Jay Jay Wilson somehow got a “D” grade changed to a “C” shortly before the 2020 bowl and was able to play in the game. Thomas contends he was not alerted to this until after the bowl game, but his supervisors became more and more critical of his work when he brought up the matter of the changed grade later.

That change was significant because, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Opelika:

“The Auburn University football team needed the grade changed not only for the graduate football player to play in Auburn’s Bowl game that January 2020, but so that the Auburn football team would not lose its eligibility to accept other graduate transfers for an entire additional year.”

