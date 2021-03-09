Auburn University counselor alleges discrimination in his firing from athletics job

A former Auburn University academic counselor is suing the school for unspecified damages after his firing last week.
Travis Thomas Sr. and his attorney, Montgomery-based Julian McPhillips, state that Thomas was unfairly singled out for not reporting an eligibility issue with one of the Tigers’ football players who played in the 2020 Outback Bowl. He was fired from his $63,000 per year job on March 1.
The lawsuit claims that graduate transfer student Jay Jay Wilson somehow got a “D” grade changed to a “C” shortly before the 2020 bowl and was able to play in the game. Thomas contends he was not alerted to this until after the bowl game, but his supervisors became more and more critical of his work when he brought up the matter of the changed grade later.
That change was significant because, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Opelika:
“The Auburn University football team needed the grade changed not only for the graduate football player to play in Auburn’s Bowl game that January 2020, but so that the Auburn football team would not lose its eligibility to accept other graduate transfers for an entire additional year.”
Good start
McPhillips told the Opelika-Auburn News Tuesday that his client’s tenure at Auburn was positive prior to the events of mid-2020, with him maintaining a “good work record there and he was highly appreciated.”
Thomas, 36, came to Auburn in May 2017 with experience in athletic academic advising at the University of Alabama (2012-13 and 2015-16) and Old Dominion University (2016-17). He was hired at Auburn as counselor for the swimming, diving and volleyball programs.
In September 2018, he was promoted to Director of Academic Support Services, charged with supervising the football and volleyball academic staffs, monitoring academic eligibility, providing academic and interpersonal counseling to student athletes and being a liaison between academic staff and coaches.
The lawsuit alleges that Thomas was “increasingly subjected to racial and gender-related professional scrutiny and hostility … through his supervisors” Kathryn Flynn, Courtney Gage, and Cathie Helmbold after his wife Ruby, an Auburn High School teacher, died of cancer in July 2019.
The plaintiff states that things got worse by the time he met with Flynn in December 2019.
“Dr. Flynn appeared to berate Mr. Thomas, stating ‘the grades for football are the worst they've ever been.’ Unfortunately, many football players with the greatest academic challenges were, and are, African-Americans. As a result, the Auburn administration expects that, since Mr. Thomas is African-American, he can better remedy the downfalls of his African-American caseload, given that many football player students at Auburn are African American.
“Indeed, the trio of white female supervisors shook their heads at Mr. Thomas, as if he could easily improve the players’ grades, and should improve the players’ grades, more than he actually can, because of his caseload and other limitations,” the lawsuit states.
Demotion
Thomas was demoted immediately after that meeting, which happened shortly before Wilson’s eligibility issue came up.
“Thomas’ demotion was discriminatory, and the beginning of a paper trail creation to provide a justification for Auburn’s ultimate dismissal of Mr. Thomas. As a result, on June 9, 2020, Mr. Thomas filed a charge of race and gender discrimination against Auburn University with the EEOC,” Thomas and McPhillips allege in this case.
Thomas filed a charge in June 2020 alleging race and gender discrimination with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (“EEOC”) in Birmingham, followed by a second discrimination filing in July 2020 alleging “wrongful retaliation against him for having filed the first charge.”
Thomas states that he knew about the grade change for at least a year (from January 2020-January 2021), and claims his three supervisors (Flynn, Gage, and Helmbold) also knew about it, but they were never threatened by their supervisors the way he was.
The lawsuit states Thomas was notified late last month of his possible termination, which came March 1 at a meeting with Athletic Director Allen Greene, Senior Associate Athletic Director Monique Holland and other university officials.
AU responds
University spokesman Mike Clardy issued this statement to the newspaper Tuesday evening:
"Mr. Thomas’s complaint does not include facts to support his allegations of discrimination, and Auburn will not further discuss the details of this personnel matter. However, Auburn is compelled to clarify that Mr. Thomas’s complaint includes egregious mischaracterizations regarding the academic record of a student athlete who was under his mentorship.
"Prior to filing this lawsuit, Auburn informed Mr. Thomas that this information was inaccurate. His decision to make false and damaging statements about a student for his personal benefit cannot be ignored. Auburn will use all available legal resources to protect our students and to defend the University against the allegations in the complaint."