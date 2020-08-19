Auburn University COVID-19 update reveals more than 30 students test positive

More than 30 Auburn University students tested positive for COVID-19 between Aug. 8 and Friday, according to the university.
Thirty-two students and eight university employees tested positive for the virus on Auburn’s main campus during the timeframe. There have been 338 cumulative COVID-19 cases on the campus since March 16, data provided by the university revealed.
“Cases reported to the university include those tested at the AU Medical Clinic, through the GuideSafe program, shared by the Alabama Department of Public Health, and self-reported by members of the campus community,” Auburn University’s COVID-19 Health and Exposure Updates webpage reads.
One student at Auburn University’s Harrison School of Pharmacy-Mobile also tested positive during the same time period.
