You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn University COVID-19 update reveals more than 30 students test positive
0 comments
breaking top story

Auburn University COVID-19 update reveals more than 30 students test positive

Only $5 for 5 months
Auburn University first day of class 2020

Auburn University students returned to campus Monday for the first day of class. Facemasks are required in all campus buildings. The university is also putting several other health precautions and recommendations in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Sara Palczewski/

More than 30 Auburn University students tested positive for COVID-19 between Aug. 8 and Friday, according to the university.

Thirty-two students and eight university employees tested positive for the virus on Auburn’s main campus during the timeframe. There have been 338 cumulative COVID-19 cases on the campus since March 16, data provided by the university revealed.

“Cases reported to the university include those tested at the AU Medical Clinic, through the GuideSafe program, shared by the Alabama Department of Public Health, and self-reported by members of the campus community,” Auburn University’s COVID-19 Health and Exposure Updates webpage reads.

One student at Auburn University’s Harrison School of Pharmacy-Mobile also tested positive during the same time period.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert