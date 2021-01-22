Auburn University dean named chair of state group

An Auburn University faculty member has taken over the Alabama Humanities Alliance.

Executive Director Chuck Holmes announced Friday that Joe Airstrup, dean of the College of Liberal Arts at Auburn University, is the new chair of the group governing board.

“Joe’s leadership is so valuable,” said Chuck Holmes, executive director of the Alabama Humanities Alliance. “He understands the vital mission and passion of Alabama Humanities and brings his deep experience as a scholar and an administrator. The teamwork of the board, the staff and our many partners across the state is going to serve Alabamians in important ways.”

Airstrup joined the board in 2015, taking on leadership roles in various capacities, including serving as treasurer in 2020 before being elected chair. He came to Auburn in 2013 from Kansas State University.

“Humanities through literature, history and philosophy also help us understand our past and how we can shape the future,” Airstrup said. “The humanities, more so than any other set of disciplines, provide the foundations for our vision of ourselves.”

Airstrup said his goals are to help the alliance transition to the new leadership and create a new brand and programming in "a post-COVID-19 world."