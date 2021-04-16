Auburn University dorm renamed to honor first African-American Board of Trustee member Bessie Mae Holloway

The late Dr. Bessie Mae Holloway was celebrated by Auburn University Friday afternoon for her human touch.
Auburn University formally dedicated the former Tiger Hall first-year dormitory in the Village residence hall community, honoring the first African-American member appointed to serve as a Board of Trustees member, a 15-year position Holloway held representing the first Congressional District until 2000. Holloway passed at the age of 87 on Sept. 11, 2019.
University President Jay Gogue and Board of Trustee members called Holloway a trailblazer and “student’s trustee” — a lifelong education advocate who successfully gained a seat at the school’s top table in 1985 and taught in the Mobile County Public School System for more than 25 years.
During her 15-year tenure as a trustee, she worked to advance diversity and inclusion efforts on campus, receiving the Auburn University Black Caucus Board of Trustees Award in 2000.
Board of Trustee member Liz Huntley spoke of her appreciation for Holloway, who not only was the first Black trustee member, but the second female member.
“Having a student’s residence hall named in honor of Dr. Holloway serves to remind all our students past, current and future that with perseverance through adversity and work, hard work, anything is possible,” Huntley said.
Huntley and Jim Pratt, fellow trustee and co-chair of the board’s diversity and inclusion taskforce, presented Holloway’s nephew Norman Vivians with a framed copy of the trustees’ formal resolution naming the 12-year-old dormitory after her.
Advancing inclusion and diversity
Auburn University President Jay Gogue, Senior Vice President for Student Affairs Bobby Woodard and others praised Holloway’s legacy steps away from the first year dormitory, built in 2009. The group shared their dedication to following Holloway’s footprints.
“We want to start by doing positive, constructive things, and what could be more positive or more constructive than honoring someone that deserves to be honored in their own right,” Pratt, said. “It also makes a strong statement in Auburn’s support of diversity and inclusion. This is one of the first steps we took in our work, and we think it’s particularly fitting, because with this naming we celebrate a trailblazer who served Auburn with great distinction for many years in fostering positive changes.”
‘Student’s trustee’
A student leader during Holloway’s tenure, Huntley reflected on her time spent with Holloway, calling her “truly a student’s trustee.”
“She represented a place where a student could go and feel safe to express themselves and talk about their concerns in an environment where the listener was going to understand and be receptive, and not only that, but give them what they needed in terms of instruction, advice, support or encouragement," Huntley told the about 100 student leaders, university staff and other attendees. "A home does that, so it’s very fitting that the building that would hold her name would be that of a first-year residence hall where our first year students come to acclimate and become part of the Auburn family.”
City of Prichard Councilwoman Stephanie Johnson-Norwood attested to the lifelong Prichard resident's impact on her students.
“I’m praying that it will be a beacon of light to all those students, especially those that are first year students, just as she continues to be a beacon of light to us in Prichard and the students in Prichard,” Johnson-Norwood said before passing along a signed City proclamation honoring Holloway.
Huntley, the board's second African-American female trustee, noted when she began her tenure with the board almost nine years ago, no campus building recognized an African-American alumnus.
The Melton Student Center in November 2020 was the first Auburn University campus building to be named for an African American. Eagle Hall, also in the Village, will be rededicated as Josetta Brittain Matthews Hall on Wednesday, April 21. Matthews was the first Black student to earn a degree from Auburn and the university’s first Black faculty member.
Trustees Michael DeMaioribus, Tim Vines, who filled Secretary of Defenses Lloyd Austin’s seat on Thursday, James Pratt, Liz Huntley, Jimmy Sanford and Clark Sahlie stayed after their Friday meeting to attend the 30-minute event. Members of the NAACP made the trip as well.