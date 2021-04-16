Auburn University dorm renamed to honor first African-American Board of Trustee member Bessie Mae Holloway

Huntley and Jim Pratt, fellow trustee and co-chair of the board’s diversity and inclusion taskforce, presented Holloway’s nephew Norman Vivians with a framed copy of the trustees’ formal resolution naming the 12-year-old dormitory after her.

Advancing inclusion and diversity

Auburn University President Jay Gogue, Senior Vice President for Student Affairs Bobby Woodard and others praised Holloway’s legacy steps away from the first year dormitory, built in 2009. The group shared their dedication to following Holloway’s footprints.

“We want to start by doing positive, constructive things, and what could be more positive or more constructive than honoring someone that deserves to be honored in their own right,” Pratt, said. “It also makes a strong statement in Auburn’s support of diversity and inclusion. This is one of the first steps we took in our work, and we think it’s particularly fitting, because with this naming we celebrate a trailblazer who served Auburn with great distinction for many years in fostering positive changes.”

‘Student’s trustee’

A student leader during Holloway’s tenure, Huntley reflected on her time spent with Holloway, calling her “truly a student’s trustee.”