Auburn University earns 2021-2022 Military Friendly School designation

Auburn University has been nationally recognized as a 2021-2022 Military Friendly School.
The recognition was awarded after extensive research and a data-driven survey by Viqtory — a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business and Military Friendly’s advisory council. The designation is a standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefit for the military community, the Military Friendly website reads.
Over 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-2022 survey, with 747 earning the designation, according to the list.
Institutions were measured based on its ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence — degree advancement or transfer — and loan default rates for all students and, namely, for student veterans.
Paul “Puck” Esposito, director of the Auburn University Veterans Resource Center and a retired U.S. Navy captain, said in an Auburn University press release it’s “great” to have Auburn listed as a military friendly school but his office works “hard daily to go even further, providing service above and beyond the standards of such rankings" and offering a “holistic approach” for the military clients they serve.
“There’s so much more to it that doesn’t go into that rating that we offer,” he said, adding that everyone on his office’s staff has past military experience or is the spouse of a veteran.
Kayla Lopez, national director of Military Partnerships associated with the Military Friendly designation, said the listing “creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to consistently evolve and invest in their programs."
The entire 2021-2022 Military Friendly Schools list can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com