Auburn University earns 2021-2022 Military Friendly School designation

Auburn University has been nationally recognized as a 2021-2022 Military Friendly School.

The recognition was awarded after extensive research and a data-driven survey by Viqtory — a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business and Military Friendly’s advisory council. The designation is a standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefit for the military community, the Military Friendly website reads.

Over 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-2022 survey, with 747 earning the designation, according to the list.

Institutions were measured based on its ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence — degree advancement or transfer — and loan default rates for all students and, namely, for student veterans.