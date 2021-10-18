Auburn University establishes new minimum full-time hiring rate at $14.50 per hour

Auburn University is implementing a new minimum hiring rate of $14.50 per hour for full-time staffers starting Jan. 1.

The move will positively impact more than 200 employees, the university announced.

The hiring rate is twice the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, and ensures those with the salary are earning above the living wage for Lee County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn announced the news in an email to staff Monday. The email said the move impacts “all administrative professionals and staff full-time employees," and that the minimum for a regular full-time employee’s salary will increase to $30,160 with benefits.

The university insists the pay increase will not raise student tuition or fees.

“I am proud that Auburn is able to make this commitment to our employees,” Auburn University President Jay Gouge said in the email. “Today we further recognize the crucial work our employees undertake every day by demonstrating all members of the Auburn Family are valued and their efforts are appreciated.”

Auburn says Auburn Human Resources has been working with consulting firm Mercer on a two-year compensation study and will finalize the results of the study and submit them to senior leadership this fall.

By Halloween, Auburn Human Resources will let workers know who is impacted by this change.