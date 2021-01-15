Auburn University extends option for faculty to teach remotely

Auburn University is extending its allowance for faculty to teach their classes remotely through the end of the month due to current public health scenarios.

The university announced Friday that faculty teaching face-to-face courses have the option to continue remote instruction through Jan. 31, an email to Auburn University employees states.

Faculty are not required to teach remotely and may continue to teach face-to-face. Students can expect to be contacted by their faculty regarding any extensions to remote delivery, the email states.

University employees who are working remotely can continue to do so with approval from their supervisor through Jan. 31.

Auburn added in the email that future updates to its operations will be announced each Friday.

The move comes a little more than two weeks after Auburn said faculty with in-person classes could choose to begin the spring semester remotely for a maximum of two weeks.

Auburn’s spring semester began on Monday. The university said 58 new COVID-19 cases were self-reported to the school during the week ending on Jan. 10, the highest total since 109 cases were self-reported the week ending on Sept. 13, 2020, according to Auburn University data.