Auburn University faculty punts on no confidence vote in chaotic meeting

Auburn University faculty members voted overwhelmingly not to vote on a motion of no confidence in Provost Bill Hardgrave Tuesday afternoon after a raucous meeting that spun out of control a couple of times.

Over 1,000 faculty members voted 71-23 percent to not proceed with the no-confidence proposal, after more than an hour of questions and criticism of how the meeting was being run. University Senate Chairman Don Mulvaney appeared confused at times, sparring with faculty critic Mike Stern over what constituted a motion, whether or not Stern made a motion in November and whether or not Robert's Rules of Order were being followed.

The meeting was conducted via Zoom webcast and faculty used the chat function to weigh in on the confusion. Senate Chairman Elect Todd Steury had to inject at a couple of points to clarify what was being voted on, because Mulvaney seemed unable to do so.

