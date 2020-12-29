Auburn University gives face-to-face faculty leeway to start semester online

In an effort to gradually increase campus density, faculty with in-person classes can choose to begin the semester remotely for a maximum of two weeks, per Tuesday's weekly "This Week at Auburn" email.

Auburn University will reopen on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, as scheduled.

The decision to allow faculty offering face-to-face classes to choose to begin the semester remotely for up to two weeks is in alignment with the latest information from the medical community, senior vice president of student affairs Bobby Woodward wrote to students in an email Tuesday afternoon.

Faculty will communicate any such changes to students as soon as possible, the email says. Woodward also says students will be informed of any other operational changes by email, should any be made.

Other plans remain such as university housing and campus dining reopening on Friday, Jan. 8. The Harrison School of Pharmacy’s Pharmaceutical Care Clinic will facilitate a new sentinel testing program beginning on Jan. 11.

Current guidelines such as mandatory wearing of face coverings indoors and outdoors at all times and the banning of events with more than 50 attendees without prior approval remain intact.

