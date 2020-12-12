Auburn University holds first graduation ceremony in a year

Auburn University recognized its fall 2020 graduates at the outdoor, in-person commencement ceremonies Saturday.
More than 1,900 degree candidates were honored with colleges and schools holding short, individual ceremonies running all day in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
“Seven semesters, six internships, four months of online class, two jobs, one small black-owned business and zero student debt have brought me here today,” Harbert College of Business marketing graduate, Taylor Stallworth, said. “This is a really special day.”
There were a total of 1,500 bachelors, 347 master's and 123 doctoral students earned their degrees, and many opted to attend their ceremonies, the first held since December of 2019.
It was a different ceremony, too, as many compared the event to the optional, non-ceremonial celebration for spring and summer graduates back in August. Ushered inside in time slots, guests filled both stadium seats and Pat Dye Field to cheer on their students.
Students entered through the Harbert Family Recruiting Center, rather than bunched in the nearby Auburn Arena. As the soon-to-be alumni proceeded inside, officials monitoring the crowd repeated: “Remember, please keep your distance.”
“For me, personally, my graduation from college was one of the most important days of my life,” Dean Joe Aistrup said, in his welcoming remarks at the 10:25 a.m. College of Liberal Arts ceremony.
“I hope that one day in the future you look back fondly and see this day was just as important for you.”
After hearing from their dean, graduates scanned a card to display their name onto the Jumbo Tron with the help of stadium announcer and senior lecturer Ric Smith. Graduates then climbed the stage to receive a copy of the Auburn Creed, pausing for a photo-op with Photographic Services.
“We did it,” Shelby Shivars, a health services administration graduate said as she turned her white College of Liberal Arts tassel to the left. Shivars has accepted a full-time position at Kassouf Healthcare Solutions in Birmingham.
Among the day's honorees was Harold Franklin, the first African American student at Auburn. Fifty-six years after attempting to finish his master's thesis - he was discouraged by faculty advisors - Franklin defended his thesis on Feb. 16, 2020 and walked in Saturday's ceremony.
"I would not be here had it not been for Dr. Franklin's courage to be an Auburn student in isolation during a dark time in our history," Auburn trustee Liz Huntley said.
Franklin placed the doctoral hood on Shari Williams, the first African-American female student to receive a PhD in the department of history.
“This weather feels great,” Harrison Carter, a Montgomery native graduating with a political science degree, said as he waited for his ceremony socially-distanced from his peers. While the rain stayed away for the morning ceremonies, cloudy skies persisted throughout the day.
The university offered weather updates at 7 a.m., noon and 2 and 3 p.m.
Graduates from the spring and summer 2020 terms were allowed to participate after a combined spring and summer commencement was canceled in August due to crowd-size concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Accounting graduate Montgomery-Lee Todd and others thanked the University for safety procedures put in place to hold the ceremonies, rather than virtually as other universities across the nation plan. Thirty-eight states were represented and 49 countries in the fall class of 2020.
"It felt surreal with how crazy this year has been, but I'm so thankful for all of the effort the University and faculty put into making the day feel special," Todd said. "Their hard work was evident."
Kayla Moulton, an early childhood education graduate, agreed.
“It was a very proud moment for me,” Moulton said. "Not only because of all the hard work I put into my degree but also because I navigated through all the challenges that this year threw at us and still came out successful."
Diplomas will be mailed to each person, regardless of their choice to attend the event. Exiting Jordan-Hare, many picked up a copy of the student yearbook, the Glomerata.
The opening headline from the yearbook may resound with the newly minted alumni: “We believe in passion; in support; in family; in change; in strength; in tomorrow and in Auburn.”
For those unable to attend, a webstream of the ceremonies is available at auburn.edu/academic/provost/graduation.
