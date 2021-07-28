Auburn University hoping for ‘traditional’ fall semester, evaluating options in light of new CDC guidelines

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines on masks and face coverings amid rising COVID-19 cases in certain areas of the country, Auburn University is hoping for a semblance of normalcy for its students and faculty this fall, according to an official with the department of student affairs.
“The CDC made their recommendation [Tuesday], and we are studying the recommendation and wanting to stay in accordance with the state of Alabama and what the Alabama Department of Public Health is recommending,” said Bob Woodard, senior vice president of student affairs.
The new recommendations from the CDC encourage individuals, even those who have been vaccinated, to wear masks or face coverings indoors in public especially if one has a weakened immune system in order to protect against the Delta variant.
Following the new recommendations, Opelika City Schools announced Tuesday that it will require masks to be worn indoors in its school buildings while Auburn City Schools has called a special board of education meeting Thursday to discuss back to school plans.
Meanwhile, Woodard said university officials planned to meet over the next week to discuss their own contingency plans in light of the new recommendations.
“We plan on a traditional student environment and fall semester here on campus while we are still at this point evaluating our options as we see the results of the virus and the virus uptick in the community,” Woodard said.
As of Monday, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Alabama has risen to over 900, a figure that hadn’t been seen since February, and health officials with the East Alabama Medical Center have also seen an increase in coronavirus hospitalizations locally in recent weeks, a spike that could have been prevented had more citizens gotten their vaccines, EAMC officials said.
In spite of the uptick and with the introduction of the recently launched COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Program at Auburn University, Woodard said the school will still have a fall semester for their students, albeit with potential changes that are yet to be determined.
“We’re still going to have a fall semester,” Woodard said. “There might be weeks here and there in terms of things put in temporarily to study the virus and how it spikes and how it reduces, but we’re still going to deliver a great product academically and a great student experience here in Auburn.”