Auburn University hoping for ‘traditional’ fall semester, evaluating options in light of new CDC guidelines

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines on masks and face coverings amid rising COVID-19 cases in certain areas of the country, Auburn University is hoping for a semblance of normalcy for its students and faculty this fall, according to an official with the department of student affairs.

“The CDC made their recommendation [Tuesday], and we are studying the recommendation and wanting to stay in accordance with the state of Alabama and what the Alabama Department of Public Health is recommending,” said Bob Woodard, senior vice president of student affairs.

The new recommendations from the CDC encourage individuals, even those who have been vaccinated, to wear masks or face coverings indoors in public especially if one has a weakened immune system in order to protect against the Delta variant.

Following the new recommendations, Opelika City Schools announced Tuesday that it will require masks to be worn indoors in its school buildings while Auburn City Schools has called a special board of education meeting Thursday to discuss back to school plans.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, Woodard said university officials planned to meet over the next week to discuss their own contingency plans in light of the new recommendations.