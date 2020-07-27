Auburn University indefinitely postpones summer commencement due to COVID-19

Auburn University graduates no longer have a graduation ceremony date in August.
The university announced Monday that its summer commencement ceremonies are postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Despite the university’s efforts to coordinate ceremonies that promoted numerous safety protocols and aligned with Centers for Disease Control and state guidelines, growing concerns over graduates’ and guests’ ability to travel to and from other states and attend large in-person gatherings led the university to postpone the commencement ceremonies scheduled for Aug. 1 (Harrison School of Pharmacy and College of Veterinary Medicine) and Aug. 8 (all other colleges and schools) indefinitely,” Auburn said on its graduation website.
Graduates and their guests, however, are welcome to visit Auburn’s campus and celebrate their graduation on Saturday, Aug. 8. They will be able to celebrate through the following opportunities:
- Campus buildings will be open and academic deans will be available to greet graduates and families. Colleges and schools will communicate specific times to their graduates.
- From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. graduates and families will have the opportunity to visit Jordan-Hare Stadium. Once inside, graduates can wear their regalia, scan their name card and have their name displayed on the video board where Auburn University Photographic Services will be available to shoot official photos.
- Other campus venues, including the Auburn Arena, AU Bookstore, Student Center and Samford Hall, will be open to visitors.
- All summer 2020 graduates will receive a commemorative gift box that includes a copy of The Auburn Creed, an alumni pin, copies of the commencement program, a gameday button and an Auburn University print.
Auburn University required safety guidelines will be enforced during the weekend.
The university originally postponed its spring commencement ceremony and planned to hold a combined spring and summer commencement ceremonies in August at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
All spring 2020 graduates received their Auburn diploma and were given a commemorative gift box that includes a copy of The Auburn Creed, an alumni pin, copies of the commencement program, a gameday button and a mortarboard and tassel. Diplomas will be mailed to summer graduates in August, and summer graduates will be sent a gift box with similar items, the university said.
Auburn hopes to recognize spring and summer graduates at a future event or allow them to participate in future graduation exercises. A decision for Auburn’s December 2020 commencement is expected to be announced by mid-fall.
