Auburn University indefinitely postpones summer commencement due to COVID-19

“Despite the university’s efforts to coordinate ceremonies that promoted numerous safety protocols and aligned with Centers for Disease Control and state guidelines, growing concerns over graduates’ and guests’ ability to travel to and from other states and attend large in-person gatherings led the university to postpone the commencement ceremonies scheduled for Aug. 1 (Harrison School of Pharmacy and College of Veterinary Medicine) and Aug. 8 (all other colleges and schools) indefinitely,” Auburn said on its graduation website.