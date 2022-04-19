Auburn University lifts mask mandate on Tiger Transit buses

Auburn University has lifted the last broadly applied mask mandate on campus, no longer requiring masks on the school’s Tiger Transit buses and campus shuttles effective immediately.

The university announced the policy change in a campus-wide email sent Tuesday morning.

The move follows legal action Monday which saw a judge in Florida strike down the federal mandate requiring masks on airplanes, buses, trains and in other public transportation cabins.

Auburn earlier this year lifted its mask requirement inside campus buildings, and the requirement to wear masks on buses was the university’s last standing mask mandate.