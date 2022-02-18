Auburn University making masks optional on campus starting Feb. 23

Auburn University is making face coverings optional on campus with only a few exceptions starting Feb. 23.

Auburn will still require masks in health care settings on campus and on the Tiger Transit buses, citing a federal mandate on transportation services.

But the mandate has been lifted on most campus buildings including Auburn Arena and other athletics venues.

The university announced the policy update Friday in an email sent to students and staff.

Auburn most recently reinstated the mask mandate over the winter during the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

“These policies, based on currently available information, are in effect until further notice,” the email reads. “The university will communicate any modifications to this policy that result from changing circumstances.”

Nearby East Alabama Health on Wednesday reported 40 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Feb. 16, down from 100 on Jan. 17 amid another peak near the new year.