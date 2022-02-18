 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auburn University making masks optional on campus starting Feb. 23
Auburn University making masks optional on campus starting Feb. 23

AU masks

Students wear face masks on Auburn University's campus Aug. 19. 

 Sara Palczewski/

Auburn University is making face coverings optional on campus with only a few exceptions starting Feb. 23.

Auburn will still require masks in health care settings on campus and on the Tiger Transit buses, citing a federal mandate on transportation services.

But the mandate has been lifted on most campus buildings including Auburn Arena and other athletics venues.

The university announced the policy update Friday in an email sent to students and staff.

Auburn most recently reinstated the mask mandate over the winter during the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

“These policies, based on currently available information, are in effect until further notice,” the email reads. “The university will communicate any modifications to this policy that result from changing circumstances.”

Nearby East Alabama Health on Wednesday reported 40 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Feb. 16, down from 100 on Jan. 17 amid another peak near the new year.

Auburn lists as examples of a health care setting the Auburn University Pharmaceutical Care Center, the Auburn University employee and student pharmacies, the College of Veterinary Medicine hospitals and clinic and the Auburn University Medical Clinic.

Auburn maintains that masks may still be required in areas marked by official university signage, and that faculty members may still require students to wear face coverings in classes if it’s listed as a requirement in the course syllabus.

