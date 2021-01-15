Auburn University moving 'rapidly' through Phase 1 of COVID-19 vaccinations

Auburn received its first batch of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine last Wednesday, with 3,500 doses being delivered. As of Friday afternoon, 842 vaccine doses had been administered by the Auburn University Pharmaceutical Care Center.
So far, so good.
"The shots were being very professionally administered," said Herb Rotfeld, a professor in the university's graduate business program.
Rotfeld said the process was quick and easy. He was directed to a table, given his shot, told to return in four weeks for the next shot, and directed to the 15-minute waiting area.
Rotfeld did report a sore arm after his shot Thursday, a common side effect reported by vaccine recipients.
The Moderna vaccine is delivered in vials made by SiO2, an Auburn manufacturer that started up with help from state and local officials, as well as Auburn University engineering faculty and graduates. The company is undergoing a major expansion on the city's southwest side to accommodate demand from Moderna.
Dr. Fred Kam, director of Auburn University Medical Clinic, said the initial phase of frontline healthcare workers and campus responders went "pretty well" and that the university is moving "rapidly" through the current phase, Phase 1b.
"Fortunately, we have not seen as high numbers [of confirmed COVID-19 cases] as we did in the fall semester so far," Kam said in phone interview Friday afternoon. "But for us to be successful, we must continue to wear masks, social distance and remain safe."
Here are some commonly asked questions about the university’s vaccination plan and COVID-19 vaccinations in general:
When can I receive the vaccine?
Auburn University says it expects to receive enough vaccine doses for the entire campus community, and is distributing them using a phased approach.
All campus first responders and frontline healthcare workers have been receiving the first dose of the vaccine. The university is now in Phase 1b of three phases based on highest risk levels and the current guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Homeland Security and the Alabama Department of Health.
The university's current phase, Phase 1b, includes three requirements: people who are required to be on campus for work, unable to consistently maintain social distancing while at work, and who have a high-risk medical condition specified by the CDC or are 65 years old or older.
Phase 1c includes individuals working on campus unable to maintain social distancing; adults who are also high-risk or over the age of 65; and students involved in clinical settings that involve direct human contact.
Phase 2 includes all individuals not previously included, and Phase 3 includes family members and dependents of university employees and members of the local community.
An exact delivery date for future vaccine doses is not yet known, but the university says planning has been underway for acceptance and distribution as the vaccine becomes available.
How do I receive the vaccine once available?
Auburn University’s COVID-19 vaccination reservation form is now live on the COVID-19 Resource Center website at auburn.edu/covid-resource-center.
The process involves an employee or student submitting the form and receiving an email confirmation that the form was received. From there, those requesting the vaccine receive another email for scheduling an appointment, with first priority based on those who meet the qualifying health-related factors of the university’s initial phase for vaccination.
Is it safe?
A team from the Food and Drug Administration, CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and other agencies review all available data on safety and efficacy before recommending a pharmaceutical company's vaccine for emergency use.
Which vaccine is available?
Auburn University currently has the Moderna vaccine, which has been approved for emergency use and reviewed for safety and effectiveness. Several other coronavirus vaccines are expected to be approved in the coming months.
Where are the vaccines being kept?
Auburn University identified existing ultracold storage equipment on campus last year, thereby eliminating any potential barriers for accepting the delivery of the university’s allotted doses.
Health care providers across campus will be involved in the vaccination clinics, including staff of the Auburn University Medical Clinic and faculty, staff and students from the Harrison School of Pharmacy, Auburn School of Nursing and Auburn’s Social Work Program.
Who is helping with the vaccine distribution?
A COVID-19 Vaccination Program Implementation Committee, charged with developing plans for distribution, includes members of the Auburn University COVID-19 Task Force as well as the university’s COVID-19 Resource Center Team.
For more information, visit Auburn’s COVID-19 Resource Center website at auburn.edu/covid-resource-center.