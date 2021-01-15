Auburn University moving 'rapidly' through Phase 1 of COVID-19 vaccinations

Auburn received its first batch of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine last Wednesday, with 3,500 doses being delivered. As of Friday afternoon, 842 vaccine doses had been administered by the Auburn University Pharmaceutical Care Center.

So far, so good.

"The shots were being very professionally administered," said Herb Rotfeld, a professor in the university's graduate business program.

Rotfeld said the process was quick and easy. He was directed to a table, given his shot, told to return in four weeks for the next shot, and directed to the 15-minute waiting area.

Rotfeld did report a sore arm after his shot Thursday, a common side effect reported by vaccine recipients.

The Moderna vaccine is delivered in vials made by SiO2, an Auburn manufacturer that started up with help from state and local officials, as well as Auburn University engineering faculty and graduates. The company is undergoing a major expansion on the city's southwest side to accommodate demand from Moderna.

Dr. Fred Kam, director of Auburn University Medical Clinic, said the initial phase of frontline healthcare workers and campus responders went "pretty well" and that the university is moving "rapidly" through the current phase, Phase 1b.