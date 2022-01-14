Auburn University names engineering dean Chris Roberts finalist for school president

Auburn University is “nearing completion” of its search for a new school president and engineering school dean Chris Roberts has been named a finalist, according to an email sent to faculty Friday by board of trustees chairperson Wayne T. Smith.
Smith announced that Roberts was the only one of three finalists who agreed to visit Auburn to publicly meet with faculty and constituents without assurance that they would get the job. Roberts will be making visits to Auburn and Montgomery on Jan. 20 and 21.
Roberts has been dean of the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering since 2012.
Smith explained that Auburn planned public appearances for three finalists after narrowing the search down, inviting all of them to “come to campus so the entire Auburn Family could assess their match for the position.” Smith said two of the finalists told the school they would not be willing to come unless they knew they would be selected as president, unwilling to jeopardize the current positions they hold elsewhere in academics.
Smith said the Auburn board would provide more details soon on Roberts’ coming meetings with the faculty.
Smith said the hiring process opened with more than 60 qualified candidates expressing interest in the position. He said Auburn’s 22-member advisory committee on the president search ultimately selected 15 candidates to speak with the committee before the holidays.
From there, Smith said the advisory committee passed the names of five diverse finalists to the board of trustees. He said from there, one candidate withdrew from the process and the board determined three finalists were especially qualified.
But two of the finalists have pulled out of the public vetting process on Auburn’s campus and at Auburn University Montgomery, leaving Roberts the apparent front-runner.
“Please know that your input during the pending visit is very important to the Board,” Smith said in the email. “We ask that you make every effort possible to meet Dean Roberts during his visit and to share your thoughts with us following the visit.”
Roberts began his career at Auburn 1994 as an assistant professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering. He became department chair in 2003.
Roberts earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Missouri and master’s and doctoral degrees in chemical engineering from the University of Notre Dame.
Auburn boasts that Roberts has earned recognition in the fields of nanotechnology and synthetic fuels and has published more than 110 peer-reviewed journal articles and book chapters in leading chemistry journals, and that its engineering school produces more than a third of Alabama’s engineering graduates. The school’s prominent alumni include four astronauts and Apple CEO Tim Cook.