Auburn University names engineering dean Chris Roberts finalist for school president

Auburn University is “nearing completion” of its search for a new school president and engineering school dean Chris Roberts has been named a finalist, according to an email sent to faculty Friday by board of trustees chairperson Wayne T. Smith.

Smith announced that Roberts was the only one of three finalists who agreed to visit Auburn to publicly meet with faculty and constituents without assurance that they would get the job. Roberts will be making visits to Auburn and Montgomery on Jan. 20 and 21.

Roberts has been dean of the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering since 2012.

Smith explained that Auburn planned public appearances for three finalists after narrowing the search down, inviting all of them to “come to campus so the entire Auburn Family could assess their match for the position.” Smith said two of the finalists told the school they would not be willing to come unless they knew they would be selected as president, unwilling to jeopardize the current positions they hold elsewhere in academics.

Smith said the Auburn board would provide more details soon on Roberts’ coming meetings with the faculty.

