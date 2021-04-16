Auburn University opts against tuition hike for 2021-22

Auburn University will hold the line on tuition next year.
The university’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to keep next year’s tuition rates at this year’s levels.
The trustees accepted Chief Financial Officer Kelli Shomaker’s recommendation that 2021-22 tuition rates for Auburn University and Auburn University Montgomery remain the same as the 2020-21 year.
Shomaker cited “the continuing financial hardship students and families are facing” from COVID-19’s effect on the economy. The board voted to keep tuition and student fees for Auburn campus undergraduates at the current level – $11,826 – which is roughly the median tuition for similar land grant universities in the South.
Montgomery campus students will pay $10,918 again next year, also a median number when compared with Troy and other, smaller four-year schools in Alabama.
The CFO also got board approval to raise housing fees by two percent (on average) across both campuses. There will also be an extra $5 charge in student fees to hire two new mental health professionals, a need Trustee Elizabeth Huntley spoke to Thursday.
Board President Pro-Tem Wayne Smith was impressed with the recommendations, especially not raising tuition even after the economic turmoil of the last year.
“I want to commend the administration and the faculty and everyone else who worked to get us there,” Smith said.
Ham Wilson
The trustees also approved spending $2.8 million to fix up Ham Wilson Arena and use it as a training space for campus staffers. The vote came, however, after some questioning by Smith of the need to rehab the roughly 70-year-old building.
Associate Vice President Facilities Management Dan King has updated trustees on the project several times, originally pitching it with a $2 million price tag. When Smith asked why the price increased by 40 percent by the time for final approval, King said the necessary repairs to the 12,500-square-foot building drove up the final cost.
Smith noted that the university has added over 1.2 million square feet of space in recent years, and asked if fixing up the old building was really worth the trouble. King said campus staff need a space to do continuing education and training.
“We don’t get access to classroom space during the week,” said King, who assured him the new space will get used every week, at least.
State money
Trustee Jimmy Rane, who chairs the board’s government relations committee, told his colleagues that Gov Kay Ivey’s higher education ask from the legislature is “very favorable to Auburn.”