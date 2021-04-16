Auburn University opts against tuition hike for 2021-22

“I want to commend the administration and the faculty and everyone else who worked to get us there,” Smith said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ham Wilson

The trustees also approved spending $2.8 million to fix up Ham Wilson Arena and use it as a training space for campus staffers. The vote came, however, after some questioning by Smith of the need to rehab the roughly 70-year-old building.

Associate Vice President Facilities Management Dan King has updated trustees on the project several times, originally pitching it with a $2 million price tag. When Smith asked why the price increased by 40 percent by the time for final approval, King said the necessary repairs to the 12,500-square-foot building drove up the final cost.

Smith noted that the university has added over 1.2 million square feet of space in recent years, and asked if fixing up the old building was really worth the trouble. King said campus staff need a space to do continuing education and training.

“We don’t get access to classroom space during the week,” said King, who assured him the new space will get used every week, at least.

State money