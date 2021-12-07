Auburn University pauses vaccine mandate after ruling by federal judge

Auburn University has paused enforcement of its COVID-19 vaccine mandate after a federal judge in Georgia blocked the vaccine requirement for federal contractors on Tuesday.

As of now, Auburn is no longer requiring employees to be immunized for COVID-19.

Auburn in a campus-wide email Tuesday said further guidance will be shared Dec. 17. Before Tuesday, Auburn was on track to enforce its mandate Jan. 18, with employees not vaccinated against COVID-19 subject then to termination.

“When Auburn University announced its compliance with the federal contractor vaccine mandate in October, we noted that the mandate may be challenged in court and that we would monitor and communicate any developments,” Auburn’s email sent to faculty and staff reads. “This morning, a federal judge issued an order that prohibits the federal government from enforcing its vaccine mandate for federal contractors, including universities.

“Given this development, Auburn is pausing enforcement of its vaccine policy.”