Auburn University pauses vaccine mandate after ruling by federal judge

Auburn University has paused enforcement of its COVID-19 vaccine mandate after a federal judge in Georgia blocked the vaccine requirement for federal contractors on Tuesday.
As of now, Auburn is no longer requiring employees to be immunized for COVID-19.
Auburn in a campus-wide email Tuesday said further guidance will be shared Dec. 17. Before Tuesday, Auburn was on track to enforce its mandate Jan. 18, with employees not vaccinated against COVID-19 subject then to termination.
“When Auburn University announced its compliance with the federal contractor vaccine mandate in October, we noted that the mandate may be challenged in court and that we would monitor and communicate any developments,” Auburn’s email sent to faculty and staff reads. “This morning, a federal judge issued an order that prohibits the federal government from enforcing its vaccine mandate for federal contractors, including universities.
“Given this development, Auburn is pausing enforcement of its vaccine policy.”
Judge R. Stan Baker of Georgia on Tuesday issued the nationwide injunction against the mandate, essentially freezing the government’s vaccine mandate for federal employees including federal contractors as lawsuits move through federal court. President Joe Biden first issued an executive order Sept. 9 requiring federal contractors and subcontrators to enforce vacicne mandates.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday said the administration will “vigorously defend” the mandate in court.
Auburn said it would continue to monitor legal challenges to the most recent court order and communicate further modifications in response to legal developments.
Auburn first announced in October that it would require all its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in compliance with the federal guidelines.
Auburn University continues to encourage vaccination for COVID-19 and promotes its safety. Auburn has administered tens of thousands of shots on its campus. In October, Auburn reported that more than 82% of its staff had been vaccinated already.