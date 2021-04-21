Auburn University planning for 'full in-person, on campus' fall semester

Auburn University announced plans Wednesday to return to a ‘full in-person, on-campus’ fall semester.

The university shared the news in an email to students, faculty and staff as the spring semester, which increased the amount in-person classes, nears the end.

According to the email, shared university governance groups representing campus stakeholders made the decision based on the assumption that Alabama COVID-19 infection rates will continue to decrease and that a “significant” percentage of students, faculty and staff will be vaccinated by the first day of school on Aug. 16. The decision was made in consultation with state and local health officials.

As of Tuesday, 7,067 first doses and 6,192 second doses have been administered on Auburn’s main campus. Auburn reported seven positive cases of COVID-19 for the week of April 12-18.

Campus is planning to operate as expected in a normal semester, to include normal travel, campus events, food service, housing, and transportation operations, the email says.