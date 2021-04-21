 Skip to main content
Auburn University planning for 'full in-person, on campus' fall semester
Auburn University planning for 'full in-person, on campus' fall semester

Auburn University first day of class 2020

Students walk on Auburn's campus on August 17,2020. Auburn University students returned to campus Monday for the first day of class. Facemasks are required in all campus buildings. The university is also putting several other health precautions and recommendations in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Sara Palczewski/

Auburn University announced plans Wednesday to return to a ‘full in-person, on-campus’ fall semester.

The university shared the news in an email to students, faculty and staff as the spring semester, which increased the amount in-person classes, nears the end.

According to the email, shared university governance groups representing campus stakeholders made the decision based on the assumption that Alabama COVID-19 infection rates will continue to decrease and that a “significant” percentage of students, faculty and staff will be vaccinated by the first day of school on Aug. 16. The decision was made in consultation with state and local health officials. 

As of Tuesday, 7,067 first doses and 6,192 second doses have been administered on Auburn’s main campus. Auburn reported seven positive cases of COVID-19 for the week of April 12-18.

Campus is planning to operate as expected in a normal semester, to include normal travel, campus events, food service, housing, and transportation operations, the email says. 

Community members will be asked to follow certain health and safety precautions in the fall, but specific precautions went unmentioned in the email and are expected to be shared in the summer. Additionally, academic calendar, student life and COVID-19 vaccine and testing details will be shared at a later date. Plans are subject to change as the university monitors public health scenarios.

Colleges across the United States are weighing how far they should go in urging students to get COVID-19 vaccines and whether it should be a requirement for next fall.

At this time, Auburn University is not mandating vaccination for the fall semester, but encourages the campus population to be vaccinated. 

