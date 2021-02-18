Auburn University planning more normal 2021-22 for students, faculty

Auburn University officials are planning the 2021-22 year with the assumption that things could inch back closer to life before the coronavirus.

Faculty members have started booking classroom spaces for this fall, with guidance to use pre-COVID-19 conditions as their guide.

“We anticipate fall 2021 being a ‘typical’ semester," Registrar Karen Battye told The Plainsman student newspaper this week.

The newspaper reported Thursday that “classrooms will be allowed to be filled to 100% capacity in fall 2021 based on current data available” – citing an email from Battye to faculty members.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Plans for housing students on campus for 2021-22 will follow along the same lines as 2020-21.

“We are going to open up like we did for fall of 2020 – we will still have three buildings offline (on the Hill) for quarantine housing,” Bobby Woodard, Auburn’s senior vice president for Student Life, told the Opelika-Auburn News. “If an outbreak happens closer, we will go to contingency plans if we need to if the numbers rise.”

Those quarantine dorms were set to be decommissioned last year before the coronavirus pandemic broke out, as part of a long-term plan to build new student housing in the center of campus.