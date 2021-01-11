Auburn University President Gogue calls for national unity

Auburn University President Jay Gogue called for national unity in a statement in response to violent protestors storming the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday.

Gogue says he is “deeply troubled and angered by the violent acts that transpired last week at the U.S. Capitol," in an email to students Monday morning.

He said the images from Wednesday “reaffirm we have much to do as a nation to heal deep-seeded wounds,” and that Americans need to “restore the belief that our democracy is the firm foundation on which we build unity and common bonds.”

“On behalf of Auburn’s students, faculty and staff, we call on our nation’s leaders to ensure a safe and peaceful transition to the new administration,” Gogue said.

Furthermore, Gogue urged the Auburn Family to “come together as part of the collective solution by engaging in constructive conversations with friends, family, classmates and colleagues.”

“Although we sometimes disagree, it is incumbent upon us to remain unified in our respect for our nation’s democracy and the role it plays in helping people reach their hopes and dreams and building a better world around us."

