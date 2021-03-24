Auburn University President Gogue responds to anti-Asian hate incidents, Atlanta shootings

Auburn University President Jay Gogue responded to the rise in anti-Asian hate incidents since the onset of the pandemic and last week’s Atlanta shootings in an email Wednesday morning.

“Please remember that silence is not acceptable,” Gogue wrote to faculty, staff and students. “When we see something wrong, we must speak up.”

The statement comes a week after the murder of eight people, including six Asian women, in Atlanta.

Gogue's email cited the nearly 3,800 reports of hate incidents against the Asian American community since last March by Stop AAPI Hate, saying Asians, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders “have been unfairly condemned for COVID-19.”

“Hatred, intolerance and violence against the Asian community is unacceptable,” Gogue wrote. “As a land grant institution, Auburn University draws its strength from a wide range of individuals with varying backgrounds, perspectives, viewpoints and experiences.”

Gogue recommended filing a Bias Incident Report Form through the university's Bias Education and Response Team (BERT) for those who find themselves a target of bias, intimidation or a hostile incident or witness an incident. Reports can be filed anonymously.

