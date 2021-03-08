Auburn University President Jay Gogue addresses university's diversity, equity and inclusion policies

Auburn University President Jay Gogue announced changes to campus policies on equity and inclusion in a Monday morning email to faculty, staff and students.

The University’s Presidential Task Force for Opportunity and Equality, a group of University administration, students and faculty formed by Gogue on June 17, 2020, spearheads the changes.

Gogue said the following changes will be implemented in the future:

Increasing financial aid by $2.4 million for the fall of 2021, for a total of $3.5 million in need-based aid.

Campus-wide student, faculty and staff training on diversity, equity and inclusion beginning fall 2021.

Gogue said the University has taken the following steps to address diversity, equity and inclusion gaps on campus:

The University joined the CommonApp, which allows applicants to complete one application and essay and send it to multiple schools across the nation.

The University now guarantees admission to the valedictorian and salutatorian from accredited Alabama high schools with more than 50 students.