Auburn University President Jay Gogue addresses university's diversity, equity and inclusion policies

Auburn University President Jay Gogue announced changes to campus policies on equity and inclusion in a Monday morning email to faculty, staff and students.
The University’s Presidential Task Force for Opportunity and Equality, a group of University administration, students and faculty formed by Gogue on June 17, 2020, spearheads the changes.
Gogue said the following changes will be implemented in the future:
Increasing financial aid by $2.4 million for the fall of 2021, for a total of $3.5 million in need-based aid.
Campus-wide student, faculty and staff training on diversity, equity and inclusion beginning fall 2021.
Gogue said the University has taken the following steps to address diversity, equity and inclusion gaps on campus:
The University joined the CommonApp, which allows applicants to complete one application and essay and send it to multiple schools across the nation.
The University now guarantees admission to the valedictorian and salutatorian from accredited Alabama high schools with more than 50 students.
More than $500,000 has been raised to fund scholarships to be awarded to underrepresented students. The scholarship was established last fall by the Auburn Athletics Task Force on Inclusion and Race Relations’ Together We Will initiative. The scholarships are expected to be awarded beginning summer 2021.
The Dr. Josetta Brittan Matthews Memorial Endowed Scholarship raised $29,950 for low-income in-state undergraduate students on Tiger Giving Day.
The Ever to Conquer Scholarship, which assists first-generation and low-income students, was awarded to 288% more students in 2020 than 2019.
Gogue responds to Auburn Students & Community for Change
On March 5, Gogue replied to the Demands for Racial Equity letter from the Auburn Students & Community for Change organization, saying several of the group’s initiatives have been implemented on campus and others will be discussed with senior leadership and the task force.
Gogue said in the email he does not agree with the group’s characterization of the actions or motives of Auburn leadership.
“I emphatically stated there has been no attempt from Auburn’s senior leadership nor the task force to deceive, exploit or abuse Black and POC students, staff, faculty and alumni,” Gogue’s email reads. “Let me make clear that white supremacy, racism, sexism, misogynoir, xenophobia and homophobia have no place in the Auburn Family nor on the Auburn campus.”
Ending the email, Gogue said the task force’s work will continue.
“We are moving the needle in the right direction, but we recognize it is not enough,” Gogue wrote. “The institution is steadfastly committed to persistently doing the necessary work it takes to make Auburn a more just, equitable, diverse and inclusive campus.”
For more information, visit the Presidential Task Force for Opportunity and Equity website at auburn.edu/equitytaskforce.