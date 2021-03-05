Auburn University professors suing Hardgrave, Leath, others over management of Econ department

Two Auburn University Economics professors are suing current and former administrators over years-long disputes about how their department should be run.
The filings in the lawsuits lay out the long-standing tensions between members of the Economics faculty and senior university administrators over how much autonomy the economics faculty should have, as well as complaints about a Political Science degree program.
The professors, Alan Seals and Mike Stern, have also been sharp critics of Provost Bill Hardgrave and the university’s COVID-19 management. Stern has insisted that classrooms and class sizes haven’t been adequate to properly safeguard faculty or students from exposure. Stern also led an effort late last year to get a faculty vote of no confidence in Hardgrave. Faculty members voted in mid-January not to proceed with the no-confidence measure.
Seals is suing over a 2018 move to remove him as his department’s Graduate Program Officer. His lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court, Middle District of Alabama Eastern District (case number 3:19-cv-00468), targets Hardgrave, Dean of the College of Liberal Arts Joseph Aistrup, former AU President Steven Leath, retired Provost Timothy Boosinger, and Economics Professor Hyeongwoo Kim. The university itself is not a defendant.
Stern is also suing Leath, Hardgrave, Boosinger and Aistrup on his own behalf.
PUBA
Seals and Stern, then the Economics Department Chair, voiced concerns in 2014 that with its Public Administration (PUBA) program, Auburn University might be accommodating an easy Political Science degree track for student-athletes, evoking memories of problems nearly 10 years earlier that drew local and national press attention to the university.
Sociology Department Chair Thomas Petee admitted that he allowed over 100 students, including several members of the 2005 football team, to do directed readings rather than full-on classes in order to meet their credit hour requirements. Petee insisted he was merely trying to help students, athletes or not, but he acknowledged that he took on too many students.
Problems began anew, according to Seals’ complaint, when Stern publicly questioned PUBA, given what he considered the high number of football players in the program.
PUBA was a popular degree track. It required a small number of core classes and allowed a wide range of electives to count toward the degree, offering flexibility to regular students and athletes with busy practice and travel schedules.
Stern and Seals both cooperated with Wall Street Journal reporter Ben Cohen, who published a story about the PUBA degree in 2015. Political Science faculty members took exception to Stern’s allegations, according to emails filed in the lawsuit. A previous departmental review turned up concerns about the high number of degree programs given the available number of Political Science faculty.
Aistrup, a political scientist by trade who came to Auburn in 2013 from Kansas State University, opted to keep PUBA going and commit more resources to the department.
“My recommendation to Dr. Boosinger to leave PUBA open had nothing to do with the fact that Auburn student athletes may have been enrolled in the program," Aistrup stated in his declaration in the Seals’ case. "That was not a consideration from my standpoint and no one ever suggested or even mentioned to me that it should be a consideration. The determining factor for me was that the program had been for many years academically beneficial to all students who majored in PUBA or who took classes offered in the program."
Autonomy
Stern, with support from Seals and other Economics faculty, began advocating in 2014 for then-Provost Timothy Boosinger and Aistrup to upgrade accommodations for the department, which was housed in the basement of the Haley Center. Boosinger and Aistrup eventually found them a better space in Miller Hall.
Stern and Seals also challenged Aistrup and Boosinger about department staffing and whether or not Economics should even be housed within the College of Liberal Arts.
Seals posted a collage on his office door comparing Aistrup, Boosinger and other administrators to Joseph Stalin and other despots. Aistrup, for his part, only objected to the picture of him that Seals used; he went so far as to offer Seals a more flattering picture to use.
Stern began advocating in earnest in 2016 that Economics be spun off into its own school outside the College of Liberal Arts, citing ongoing tensions with Aistrup over staffing needs and management issues. Aistrup wanted Stern to recruit an established academic to join his department’s faculty; however, Stern insisted that bringing in more younger, tenure track professors would better address the department’s considerable teaching needs – several degree programs across campus included economics classes, and the department was routinely one of the highest ranked on campus with regard to Student Credit Hours (SCH) taught.
Stern secured agreement from then-President Jay Gogue in early 2017 that Economics would go out on its own and report directly to the Provost’s office. Boosinger and Airstrup objected to that plan, and tried to convince the Economics faculty that it would be better off financially within the College of Liberal Arts.
Leath took over as President of Auburn University in July 2017. Boosinger immediately recommended that Leath overturn Gogue’s decision, which the new president did.
“My recommendation to President Leath and the directives in my July 5, 2017 memorandum were based entirely on academic, budgetary and management considerations and were not due to any personal animus toward Dr. Seals or anyone else,” Boosinger stated in court documents.
“The directives were not in retaliation for or because Dr. Seals had spoken to the media about alleged improprieties surrounding the PUBA program or athlete clustering in that program or because of the photographs Dr. Seals posted on his office door. None of that was a consideration in my decision.”
Bill Hardgrave, then dean of the university’s business college, succeeded Boosinger as Provost in early 2018, but the problems between Aistrup and the economics professors continued.
Seals upped the tensions in March 2018, when he informed Leath that he, as Graduate Program Officer, didn’t think the department had sufficient faculty to supervise Ph.D. candidates:
“In January of last year (2017), President Gogue removed our department from the College of Liberal Arts (i.e., separated us both financially and administratively from CLA) and asked us, the faculty of this department, to vote on a written proposal to form an independent School of Economics.
“The Economics faculty voted unanimously in favor of his proposal. From the moment you took office, our department has moved into some sort of weird purgatory at the university. As a faculty member at Auburn, I have become partially numb to this sort of gross ineptitude from my ‘superiors.’
“However, your reluctance to allow the normal operations of the department to continue, for example, by not approving badly needed and standard tenure track faculty searches, is outrageous. Not only does it adversely impact graduate students in other departments (i.e., Agriculture Economics, Forestry and Finance) but also the incoming Ph.D. students who we will not be able to provide the graduate education we promised with only 12 tenure-track faculty members.
“… Given our recent circumstances and your failure to provide any explanation for the past year nor any forward guidance, I have no alternative but to inform our incoming graduate students that we will likely not be able to provide them adequate training in graduate economics. I will instruct them to go elsewhere if they can. I will also give this same information to our first-year students. I will neither recruit nor admit any more students as to do so, given the present circumstances, would be unethical.”
That same day, Leath replied with this email:
"Dr. Seals, I am surprised that a faculty member here would write to condemn the President and have major misunderstandings of reality in the correspondence. Perhaps you should come visit with me and the Provost to learn what is actually happening here with regard to Economics."
May 25, 2018
The problems came to a head on May 25, 2018. Aistrup replaced Stern, elected by the Economics faculty to be department chair, with Professor Hyeongwoo Kim, and he also removed Seals as Graduate Program Officer.
“… Aistrup sent an email to Plaintiff (Seals) stating that he was relieved of his duties, effective immediately," Seals stated in the complaint filed in U.S. District Court. "No basis or cause was stated for Plaintiff’s removal. Plaintiff was literally in the middle of administering a qualifying exam, in his role as Graduate Program Officer, for PhD students when he received the email.”
Aistrup, in his declaration for the Seals’ lawsuit, defended his actions.
“Because Dr. Seals’ actions, and those of Dr. Stern, were in my opinion as Dean detrimental to the long-term health of the (Economics) Department, I decided in late April to early May 2018 that I could not wait until the end of his (elected) term for Dr. Stern to leave as chair of the Economics Department. I removed Dr. Stern as chair and Dr. Seals as GPO on May 25, 2018. I chose that day because the spring semester had ended, grades were in, and the day I informed them of their removal was the Friday of the long Memorial Day holiday weekend. I had no idea when I emailed Dr. Seals that he was being removed as GPO that he was conducting a qualifying test for graduate students.”
Hardgrave stated repeatedly in his deposition in the case that the decisions were up to Aistrup and he didn’t compel the dean to take these actions; however, he supported the moves in any case.
And, in his declaration, Leath insisted that neither he nor Hardgrave ordered Aistrup to take these actions against Stern and Seals.
“Dr. Hardgrave told me that, although it would be the Dean’s decision, he would support the decision if made," Leath stated. "Although I did not make or direct the decision to remove Dr. Stern as Chair, I did not disagree with it. I cannot recall any discussions about Dr. Aistrup planning to remove Dr. Seals as GPO, and I did not direct or instruct Dr. Aistrup to do this. I did not participate in Dr. Aistrup’s decision to appoint a replacement chair or GPO for the Economics Department or who to place in those positions. I was not involved in any decision about the amounts paid or to be paid to Dr. Seals.”
Seals later appealed to the university grievance committee about the move, but that body ultimately decided not to take up his case. He also alleges in his lawsuit that he was later denied a raise for his teaching duties, despite a favorable evaluation by Kim.
The defendants’ responses were filed in December of last year. The case is slated for jury trial later this year.
Stern’s filing
Stern's suit (U.S. District Court, Middle District of Alabama Eastern, 3:18-cv-00807) covers much of the same ground as Seals’ filing, but it goes back further in time to allege misconduct around the university’s acceptance of Koch Foundation money to hire a new faculty member.
It includes allegations of bad faith in administrators’ motives and actions with regard to the PUBA program, the aborted spinoff of the Department of Economics from the College of Liberal Arts, and his removal as head of the department.
The defendants have responded with objections to much of the accusatory language in Stern’s lawsuit, claiming it isn’t “simple, concise, and direct” as required for such civil filings and that Stern’s pleading does not include “short and plain statement(s) of the claim(s) showing that the [plaintiff] is entitled to relief.”
They go on to deny most of the rest of Stern’s allegations – save for names, dates and places of specific actions.