Auburn University professors suing Hardgrave, Leath, others over management of Econ department

Aistrup, in his declaration for the Seals’ lawsuit, defended his actions.

“Because Dr. Seals’ actions, and those of Dr. Stern, were in my opinion as Dean detrimental to the long-term health of the (Economics) Department, I decided in late April to early May 2018 that I could not wait until the end of his (elected) term for Dr. Stern to leave as chair of the Economics Department. I removed Dr. Stern as chair and Dr. Seals as GPO on May 25, 2018. I chose that day because the spring semester had ended, grades were in, and the day I informed them of their removal was the Friday of the long Memorial Day holiday weekend. I had no idea when I emailed Dr. Seals that he was being removed as GPO that he was conducting a qualifying test for graduate students.”

Hardgrave stated repeatedly in his deposition in the case that the decisions were up to Aistrup and he didn’t compel the dean to take these actions; however, he supported the moves in any case.

And, in his declaration, Leath insisted that neither he nor Hardgrave ordered Aistrup to take these actions against Stern and Seals.