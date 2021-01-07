Auburn University Provost facing no-confidence vote Tuesday

Gogue followed up Thursday afternoon with the following statement to the newspaper: "In all my years in higher education, I haven’t witnessed a situation as contradictory as this one. A no-confidence vote in the midst of a global pandemic and social unrest when student, faculty, staff and administration leaders have worked diligently together for the best interests of our campus is unprecedented and destructive. If the vote proceeds, I urge faculty to participate and follow their instincts to support our guiding principles on protecting the health of campus, fulfilling our mission and adhering to shared governance."

Neither Hardgrave nor University Senate President Don Mulvaney responded to requests for comment Wednesday.

However, Hardgrave did comment in November about the ongoing tensions with faculty in an email to the newspaper.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I have worked closely with the University Senate and have provided updates at every senate meeting, the general faculty meeting, meetings with student leaders and many individual faculty members regarding spring plans. Our decisions have been and will continue to be informed by these conversations, input from the medical community and our experiences this fall.