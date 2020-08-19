Auburn University quarantines students after COVID-19 positives in dorm, fraternity

Auburn University officials have acknowledged they are isolating “multiple students” who tested positive for COVID-19, while city police gear up enforcement of the state’s mask order.
University spokesman Preston Sparks issued the following statement to the Opelika-Auburn News late Wednesday afternoon.
“Auburn is aware of multiple students who have tested positive for COVID-19 in a campus residence hall and a fraternity house. The university has taken immediate action to quarantine the impacted students and is going above and beyond all guidance from public health officials.
“The students will remain quarantined for a designated duration, until each has received medical clearance. While quarantined, students will continue to complete coursework remotely and follow all university protocols in an effort to minimize further spread.”
Sparks’ statement went on to emphasize the protocols that Auburn has in place, including daily health screenings, mandated mask-wearing on university properties (inside and out), smaller class sizes, stepped-up sanitation and social distancing in residence halls.
Faculty members contacted by the newspaper Wednesday said they received no word from the university’s administrators about the quarantines, word of which first appeared late Tuesday night in online news reports.
Sparks declined to identify the fraternity, but the students from the residence hall are believed to be members of Kappa Kappa Gamma, according to The Auburn Plainsman student newspaper.
More than 30 Auburn University students tested positive for COVID-19 between Aug. 8 and Friday, according to the university.
Thirty-two students and eight university employees tested positive for the virus on Auburn’s main campus during the timeframe. There have been 338 cumulative COVID-19 cases on the campus since March 16, according to data provided by the university.
Enforcement
People who refuse to wear masks – on campus or off – now run the risk of being cited for up to $500 by city police.
Auburn city’s Police Division, which also patrols the campus, was ordered Tuesday to strengthen its enforcement of Gov. Kay Ivey’s Safer at Home order. The change came after returning students packed downtown bars and house parties over the weekend, followed Monday by a spike of over 80 new COVID-19 cases locally that was reported by state health officials.
“Unfortunately, we’ve had a bunch of people come to town, and many of them are not adhering to the governor’s order,” City Manager Jim Buston told the city council Tuesday night.
A city official speaking on background told the newspaper that police have spoken to downtown bar owners and their employees about requiring customers to adhere to mask and social distancing rules, but to no avail.
As a result, city police plan to increase their presence on campus and downtown and start issuing tickets for non-compliance. Fines can range from $25 up to $500 and will be adjudicated through the city’s municipal court.
Downtown plans?
In a related matter, Auburn University announced it will ban tailgating on campus for the upcoming football season.
Buston recently sounded out downtown Auburn merchants about offering game day festivities for fans, but city spokesman David Dorton said he isn’t aware of any formal planning going on in that regard.
