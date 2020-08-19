Auburn University quarantines students after COVID-19 positives in dorm, fraternity

Sparks declined to identify the fraternity, but the students from the residence hall are believed to be members of Kappa Kappa Gamma, according to The Auburn Plainsman student newspaper.

More than 30 Auburn University students tested positive for COVID-19 between Aug. 8 and Friday, according to the university.

Thirty-two students and eight university employees tested positive for the virus on Auburn’s main campus during the timeframe. There have been 338 cumulative COVID-19 cases on the campus since March 16, according to data provided by the university.

Enforcement

People who refuse to wear masks – on campus or off – now run the risk of being cited for up to $500 by city police.

Auburn city’s Police Division, which also patrols the campus, was ordered Tuesday to strengthen its enforcement of Gov. Kay Ivey’s Safer at Home order. The change came after returning students packed downtown bars and house parties over the weekend, followed Monday by a spike of over 80 new COVID-19 cases locally that was reported by state health officials.