Auburn University reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since students returned

Auburn University on Tuesday reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases on its campuses since students returned in August, and now campus health officials are looking forward to the future.

The university said that 11 new virus cases were self-reported to the school during the week ending on Oct.18. The school also reported a 0.48 percent positivity rate among those tested through its voluntary sentinel testing, according to data released Tuesday afternoon.

“We are focused on finishing the semester strong,” said Dr. Fred Kam, director of the Auburn University Medical Clinic. “Nov. 24, obviously, is the in-person date but you still have finals. This is very doable, very reachable and the things that we need to continue to do include wearing your mask, physically socially distancing, sanitizing your hands and finally, limiting your interactions with other people and keeping your social bubble to a minimum.”

All of the cases were reported on Auburn’s main campus. There have been 1,395 reported COVID-19 cases since Aug. 17, according to Auburn University data.

The university said 16 campus community members self-reported positive COVID-19 tests during the week ending on Oct. 11. It also reported a 0.25 percent positivity rate during the same timeframe among those tested through sentinel testing.