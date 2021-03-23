Auburn University researchers work to preserve the history of Selma's Bloody Sunday

Richard Burt of Auburn University thinks Selma, Ala., is one of the five most important American historical sites of the 20th century, right up there with the John F. Kennedy assassination site in Dallas.
It just doesn’t look like it.
“At the moment if you go there, it’s just a four-lane highway with a bunch of dilapidated buildings on either side of it,” Burt said of the southern end of the Edmund Pettus Bridge, just south of the Selma, Ala., city limits where the March 7, 1965 conflict called “Bloody Sunday” occurred. “You would have no idea apart from a few memorials what really went on there.”
Burt, the McWhorter Endowed Chair and head of the The McWhorter School of Building Science, wants to change that. He and an interdisciplinary team of Auburn University researchers are working to preserve the history with a digital blueprint of Selma as it stood that day. They’re calling it “Walking in the Footsteps of Civil Rights History.”
The team, which included Danielle Wilkens, now a professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology, has been conducting survey work at the conflict site since 2016 to identify how the site looked in 1965. Analyzing historic photographs to mark the locations of buildings, street signs and more provides the ability to produce a plan of the original site as it was on Bloody Sunday, using a Light Detection and Ranging Scanner to produce 2D and 3D models.
“We’re trying to be pretty forensic in detailing what happened on Bloody Sunday,” Burt said. “If you’ve ever seen any of the news footage, it seems to be condensed very quickly into a short time when actually it plays out over several minutes, and some of it is quiet between levels of intense, sort of brutality, to some extent.”
At the moment, the researchers are hindered by an obstacle: two closed national archives. In The National Archive in Washington, D.C., and The Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, images are stored that further aid in the project’s quest: to name the nameless.
Once those images and other archives are accessible, the team can get a clearer picture of what is happening and begin tracking down the hundreds of marchers who were never highlighted.
“I think once we’ve got those and we can start to identify individuals, I think we get a clearer picture of what is happening, especially if we can get some of those individuals, and we can show them the photographs,” Burt explains. “If we say, ‘We think this is you,’ or ‘This aerial photograph shows you here,’ it might help them with some sort of thought-processes in recounting specific things they may remember.”
He added: “If we gather this data, this sort of forensic analysis of what happened there, it’s going to be much more interesting for people when they visit and look at the site.”
Although the team has been successful in identifying marchers by number, an extensive list of marchers does not exist to date.
To create a dynamic and interactive model, the team for this project is conducting on-site surveys, searching archives for historic images, and testing the boundaries of digital modeling.
In 2017, Keith Hébert from Auburn University’s department of history in the College of Liberal Arts took interest in the project, forming a partnership to give the project added depth.
“Selma is a very significant historic site, and when people all over the world hear the name Selma, Alabama, they think of human rights and voting rights,” the associate professor of history and public history program officer said in a statement. “The march from Selma to Montgomery in many ways is seen as one of the seminal turning points of the civil rights movement. Bloody Sunday helped generate more public support for the things the marchers were marching for, and it was a catalyst for change in getting the national opinion behind certain parts of the civil rights movement.
A fall 2021 Honors College course aims to offer both application and education, researching the marchers using archive materials, photography, travels to Selma and interviews.
In addition to traditional photography and field notes, the researchers are using modern building construction technology, such as 3D LiDAR, photogrammetry, and UAV, or drone, in their survey of the conflict site, now largely degraded, Burt says.
“If we could help tell the story a little bit more and say, ‘Look, this site is important because this is what happened there,’” Burt said. “[The conflict site] didn’t happen on the bridge. It happened off of the bridge.”
Combining the data from the site survey and historic images, Burt and the researchers will reconstruct a model of the 1965 restaurants and community areas that once enlivened the area.
“We’ll be able to say, ‘This is the area where about 50 marchers sort of knelt down’ — and some descriptions say they were praying before they were hit with tear gas — and this is where they escaped through this parking lot,” Burt said. “I think that’s what we want to be able to do — to make the visitor experience to the site a lot better.”
The spring’s Tiger Giving Day boosted the project, raising $8,320 for the team’s efforts. Among the donors was Apple CEO and Auburn alumni Tim Cook, who contributed $500 to the project.
“Actual sites where events occurred that had national impact, Selma, Ala., is pretty high,” Burt said. “So, if you compare that with some of the sites where conflicts occurred during the Civil War such as Gettysburg and places like that, you would expect Selma to be getting some love and attention.
“And it’s not at the moment.”