Auburn University researchers work to preserve the history of Selma's Bloody Sunday

“We’re trying to be pretty forensic in detailing what happened on Bloody Sunday,” Burt said. “If you’ve ever seen any of the news footage, it seems to be condensed very quickly into a short time when actually it plays out over several minutes, and some of it is quiet between levels of intense, sort of brutality, to some extent.”

At the moment, the researchers are hindered by an obstacle: two closed national archives. In The National Archive in Washington, D.C., and The Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, images are stored that further aid in the project’s quest: to name the nameless.

Once those images and other archives are accessible, the team can get a clearer picture of what is happening and begin tracking down the hundreds of marchers who were never highlighted.

“I think once we’ve got those and we can start to identify individuals, I think we get a clearer picture of what is happening, especially if we can get some of those individuals, and we can show them the photographs,” Burt explains. “If we say, ‘We think this is you,’ or ‘This aerial photograph shows you here,’ it might help them with some sort of thought-processes in recounting specific things they may remember.”