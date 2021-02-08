Auburn University resumes in-person teaching, with no problems reported

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Both continues to be a challenge but we have enforcement measures in place for both students and for employees," said Woodard. "The bottom line is we, as a university, are taking the mask-wearing and social-distancing very seriously, we have clear policies in place and, if necessary, penalties for non-compliance.

"Of course, individuals holding themselves accountable and doing the right thing will go a long way in how successful we will be," Woodard said.

Woodard added that COVID-19 cases on campus are being handled as they were last semester.

"Quarantine and Isolation Residence Halls are running well and we have very few students at this time in either hall," Woodard said. "The numbers currently are lower than they were at this time in the fall semester."

University spokesman Preston Sparks said the day went off with no notable headaches.