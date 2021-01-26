Auburn University’s engineering, business online programs earn top rankings from U.S. News & World Report

Auburn University’s online graduate programs rank among the nation’s best, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 Best Online Program announced Tuesday.

The Harbert College of Business received two “best” designations for its overall online graduate programs at No. 17 and its Maters of Business Administration (MBA) at No. 20.

“The Harbert College continues to be a destination school. We can see that from the increase in enrollment and newly minted Auburn MBA graduates,” Jim Parrish, executive director of Auburn graduate business programs said in a statement Tuesday. “Our dedicated team of faculty and professional staff continue to exceed expectations in their care and support for our students and continue the tradition of welcoming new Auburn Family members with open arms.”

Right behind Harbert College of Business, Samuel Ginn College of Engineering ranked No. 18 for its online programs, and its computer science and software engineering program placed No. 21 in the Computer Information Technology category.

“The graduate online civil engineering program’s individual ranking exemplifies our efforts and we’re honored that it is so highly regarded by our peers,” Christopher Roberts, dean of engineering said in a statement Tuesday.