Auburn University steps up research of self-piloting cars, trucks

A new Auburn University facility is aimed at attracting public and private research money by looking at autonomous vehicles – so-called “self-driving” cars and trucks that need minimal human help.
“The fact that we have our own test track where we can run autonomous vehicles and autonomous testing attached to this facility I think is an unbelievably unique asset,” said David Bevly, the Bill and Lana McNair Distinguished Professor of Mechanical Engineering, referring to National Center for Asphalt Technology (NCAT) test track near Salem on Lee Road 151.
The new building will be used primarily by faculty and engineers from the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering’s GPS and Vehicle Dynamics Laboratory – work frequently done outside. It features a garage with multiple bays and lifts for commercial trucks and passenger vehicles, office space for researchers, a conference room and an observation area overlooking the 1.7-mile oval.
Since Bevly joined the Auburn engineering faculty in 2001, the lab has developed a broad sponsored research portfolio, with projects ranging from the Department of Defense and the Federal Highway Administration to many private industry partners.
Bevly’s group has also conducted demonstrations for legislators and the Alabama Department of Transportation.
“It’s a great facility for us as a team, but also allows us to showcase our work,” Bevly said.
Auburn University made another recent bet on increasing transportation research dollars. It recently added the Transportation Research Institute, which oversees research into advanced roadway design, aviation systems, next-generation vehicles and transportation-related logistics.
The engineering college is also sending a team to the first-ever Indy Autonomous Challenge, a $1.5 million prize competition to win the world’s first head-to-head, high-speed autonomous race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
“Auburn is a major player in transportation engineering research in the nation,” said Steve Taylor, engineering’s associate dean for research. “The GAVLAB and our other transportation engineering researchers have brought in nearly $50 million in sponsored research awards over the past three years. This new facility is an exciting development for Auburn, and there will be much more to come.”