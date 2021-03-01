Auburn University steps up research of self-piloting cars, trucks

A new Auburn University facility is aimed at attracting public and private research money by looking at autonomous vehicles – so-called “self-driving” cars and trucks that need minimal human help.

“The fact that we have our own test track where we can run autonomous vehicles and autonomous testing attached to this facility I think is an unbelievably unique asset,” said David Bevly, the Bill and Lana McNair Distinguished Professor of Mechanical Engineering, referring to National Center for Asphalt Technology (NCAT) test track near Salem on Lee Road 151.

The new building will be used primarily by faculty and engineers from the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering’s GPS and Vehicle Dynamics Laboratory – work frequently done outside. It features a garage with multiple bays and lifts for commercial trucks and passenger vehicles, office space for researchers, a conference room and an observation area overlooking the 1.7-mile oval.

Since Bevly joined the Auburn engineering faculty in 2001, the lab has developed a broad sponsored research portfolio, with projects ranging from the Department of Defense and the Federal Highway Administration to many private industry partners.

Bevly’s group has also conducted demonstrations for legislators and the Alabama Department of Transportation.