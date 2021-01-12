Auburn University students return to campus for spring semester

Stationed on the second-level of the Auburn University Student Center in the heart of campus, athletics event staffer Nyseya Shakur was working on Monday to ensure students were following campus COVID-19 guidelines inside.
“There are some people that aren’t going to listen, but it’s been about 50/50,” Shakur said of the student's rate of compliance. “It has been good so far. I’ve been watching people traveling back and forth, going in and out of the building.”
Monday began the spring semester for Auburn University students, and the campus seemed to be returning closer to normal, with more foot traffic and GrubHub mobile food delivery pick-ups.
Across campus at Ralph Braun Draughon library, a similar set-up was seen: University security guards sat near all entrances of the three-story library. Library staff said that as of noon only one student had walked in without a mask but quickly donned one when asked.
Arianna Jones, 21, and Jaz Stabler, 20, arrived on campus Monday morning to pick up breakfast and their textbooks at the campus bookstore, where students pick up online orders in lieu of traditional shopping for Chemistry 101 or Conservation Planning.
“I mean, Chick-Fil-A [in the Student Center] was really crowded as usual, but I went to class on Zoom this morning and got breakfast,” Jones said. “Everything has been pretty smooth besides that.”
Both juniors in the College of Liberal Arts, Jones and Stabler were enrolled in strictly virtual classes in the fall semester, and spent a majority of their time studying and learning at home, like many college students across the country.
“I came on campus only four or five times last semester,” Jones said.
Jones has one in-person class this semester — a chemistry lab. She intentionally chose virtual learning for the spring semester, and said, “We’ll see how that goes.”
“A lot of my teachers said, 'OK, we’re going back in person,’ and I’m still kind of on the fence about that — everyone is partying and all that.”
The bookstore, usually host to hour-long lines during syllabus week, is currently operating under at a 100-person sales floor occupancy, limiting sales associates working at any given time, which presented further challenges to ensuring service.
“There’s definitely a pickup today,” assistant textbook director Rusty Weldon said inside the bookstore. “Even the first day of fall, we never saw this kind of traffic on campus, so there’s definitely a greater presence, and we’re just moving around a little bit more.”
No physical books are available for purchase. Students can order textbooks online through the university’s partnership with Barnes & Noble Collegiate Services and pick up either on campus or opt for mailed delivery.
“We knew a lot of students might not ever be on campus due to the different learning types, and we have a very reduced staff right now, so we thought to look for an outside partner to make sure we leveraged some national power behind us so that we didn’t get buried under it,” Weldon said.
Anna Belle Algiers, 21, read a book while working at the front help desk inside the library. A senior in fashion merchandising, Algiers said she is most excited about hanging out with her roommates and having face-to-face classes again.
“It’s definitely nice to be back,” Algiers said.
A resident assistant on campus, Stabler said living on campus has “not been as fun as it usually is” because of event capacity restrictions, such as virtual welcome back events.
“It takes the fun out of it, but it’s been good,” Stabler said.
Campus communicated expectations to students, faculty and staff when spring plans were dropped in the fall to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmissions.
Following the decision to resume on-campus operations in fall 2020, the university will once again align with institutional safety measures necessary to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 during the spring 2021 semester.
A Healthier U is Auburn’s primary resource for COVID-19 campus news and information. The website features weekly video updates from Dr. Fred Kam, director of Auburn University Medical Clinic, as well as other features and updates.
The COVID-19 Resource Center responds to questions and requests from Auburn faculty, staff, parents and students regarding COVID-19. The site provides dashboards, including self-reported positive COVID-19 test results, answers to COVID-related human resource questions, information about Healthcheck passes, isolation and quarantine procedures, the self-report form, and other items at auburn.edu/covid-resource-center/.
The university modified the academic calendar, with students attending classes for 16 straight weeks, and spring break being replaced with wellness days on Tuesday, Feb. 16; Wednesday, March 10; and Thursday, April 1. Classes end on April 22, with commencement on May 1-3.
Monday also began the university’s new sentinel testing, allowing the university to monitor the asymptomatic infection rate on campus. Students and employees on Auburn’s main campus may be selected for a random weekly COVID-19 test conducted at Beard-Eaves-Memorial Coliseum.