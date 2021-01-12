Auburn University students return to campus for spring semester

“We knew a lot of students might not ever be on campus due to the different learning types, and we have a very reduced staff right now, so we thought to look for an outside partner to make sure we leveraged some national power behind us so that we didn’t get buried under it,” Weldon said.

Anna Belle Algiers, 21, read a book while working at the front help desk inside the library. A senior in fashion merchandising, Algiers said she is most excited about hanging out with her roommates and having face-to-face classes again.

“It’s definitely nice to be back,” Algiers said.

A resident assistant on campus, Stabler said living on campus has “not been as fun as it usually is” because of event capacity restrictions, such as virtual welcome back events.

“It takes the fun out of it, but it’s been good,” Stabler said.

Campus communicated expectations to students, faculty and staff when spring plans were dropped in the fall to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmissions.

Following the decision to resume on-campus operations in fall 2020, the university will once again align with institutional safety measures necessary to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 during the spring 2021 semester.