Auburn University students with COVID-19 doubles in past week
Auburn University first day of class 2020

Students walk on Auburn's campus on Monday. Auburn University students returned to campus Monday for the first day of class.

 Sara Palczewski/

The number of Auburn University students who tested positive for COVID-19 more than doubled last week, according to data released by the university.

Auburn University reported that 490 students and eight employees tested positive for COVID-19 from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28. An additional 18 students at the Auburn University airport and one at the Shell Fisheries also tested positive.

There have been 1,043 cumulative cases on Auburn’s main campus since March 16, according to university data.

Auburn University reported that 202 students and five employees tested positive for COVID-19 from Aug. 15 to Aug. 21. The university also reported a 4 percent positivity rate among re-entry tests.

