Auburn University to continue to require mask-wearing indoors for remainder of semester
Auburn University to continue to require mask-wearing indoors for remainder of semester

AU masks (copy)

Students wear face masks on Auburn University's campus Aug. 19. 

 Sara Palczewski/

Masks must continue to be worn indoors on Auburn University’s campus after the statewide mask mandate expires on Friday, April 9.

The university is requiring everyone on campus to continue to wear face-coverings indoors following the expiration of Gov. Kay Ivey’s mask mandate at 5 p.m. Friday, April 9, Auburn told students and staff in an email Thursday afternoon.

In the university's policy for the "usage of face coverings to counter COVID-19," the wearing of masks will be encouraged outdoors but not required.

“Face coverings are strongly encouraged outdoors, although not required, when social distancing is not feasible,” the email reads.

Exceptions indoors are granted in designated areas for those alone in a private office or when students are alone in their residence hall or with other residents of that private residence space, the policy reads. 

CNN's Brian Todd reports on new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about masks and how they help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Prior to Thursday’s announcement, Auburn University had a face-covering policy requiring those on campus to wear a face-covering both indoors and outdoors.

