Auburn University to host 'Solve Climate 2030: Global Power for Dialogue and Solutions for Alabama'

Discussing solutions-based climate change, Auburn University will host the state’s ‘Solve Climate by 2030: Global Power for Dialogue and Solutions for Alabama’ webinar on Wednesday, April 7 at 6 p.m.
The hour-long webinar is one of 125 similar events held worldwide in early April as part of Solve Climate by 2030, a global project sponsored by Bard College in New York.
The webinar will begin with a review of the national climate situation followed by a panel of Alabama experts focusing specifically on our state issues and opportunities.
The moderated discussion by Mike Kensler, director of the Auburn University Office of Sustainability, will include three panelists: Daniel Tait, Chief Operating Officer of Energy Alabama; Alan Booker, Founder and Executive Director of the Institute of Integrated Regenerative Design; and Nina Morgan, Climate & Environmental Justice Organizer of the Greater-Birmingham Alliance to Stop Pollution (GASP).
Those interested in submitting comments and questions can do so following the presentations.
To register for the webinar, sign up here.