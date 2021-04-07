 Skip to main content
Auburn University to host 'Solve Climate 2030: Global Power for Dialogue and Solutions for Alabama'
Auburn University to host 'Solve Climate 2030: Global Power for Dialogue and Solutions for Alabama'

Samford Hall (copy)

Samford Hall shines in the sunlight on the Auburn University campus.

 Sara Palczewski//

Discussing solutions-based climate change, Auburn University will host the state’s ‘Solve Climate by 2030: Global Power for Dialogue and Solutions for Alabama’ webinar on Wednesday, April 7 at 6 p.m.

The hour-long webinar is one of 125 similar events held worldwide in early April as part of Solve Climate by 2030, a global project sponsored by Bard College in New York.

The webinar will begin with a review of the national climate situation followed by a panel of Alabama experts focusing specifically on our state issues and opportunities.

The moderated discussion by Mike Kensler, director of the Auburn University Office of Sustainability, will include three panelists: Daniel Tait, Chief Operating Officer of Energy Alabama; Alan Booker, Founder and Executive Director of the Institute of Integrated Regenerative Design; and Nina Morgan, Climate & Environmental Justice Organizer of the Greater-Birmingham Alliance to Stop Pollution (GASP).

Climate patterns show that year after year, springtime is getting warmer and starting earlier in the year to varying degrees in different regions of the country and the world. But it poses major risks everywhere.

Those interested in submitting comments and questions can do so following the presentations.

To register for the webinar, sign up here.

