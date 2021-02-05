Auburn University to rename dorms after first Black graduate and first Black member of Board of Trustees

Barbara Wallace-Edwards, a 1979 graduate of Auburn, spoke to the The Plainsman campus newspaper about Holloway in 2019.

"I left Auburn with a very bitter taste in my mouth because the experiences I had dealing with students who were racist and even some professors who were racist," Wallace-Edwards said. "… It really warmed my heart to see that Auburn was branching out when Dr. Holloway came aboard as a trustee because it opened my eyes to see that Auburn was changing, the environment was changing.”

Matthews received a master’s degree in 1966 and a doctorate in 1975, both in education. She was also the first Black instructor at the university, teaching French and history starting in 1972. The trustees awarded her an honorary doctorate in 2005. She passed away in 2019.

Matthews’ daughter, Heidi B. Wright ’20, teaches special education at Auburn.