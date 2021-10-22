Auburn University to require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, complying with federal requirements

Auburn University is requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated no later than Dec. 8, the school announced in a campus-wide email Friday.
The policy applies to all full-time employees and part-time employees, plus undergraduate and graduate student employees. Exceptions will be made only in limited circumstances where an employee is legally entitled to a medical or religious accommodation.
Auburn says at least 82-percent of its employees receiving university-sponsored benefits are either fully or partially vaccinated, as of Oct. 21.
Auburn itself has administered 17,508 vaccine doses and has long encouraged members of the campus community to get vaccinated.
Auburn said the mandate is in compliance with President Joe Biden’s Executive Order 14042, which was signed on Sept. 9 and requires all federal contractors to provide adequate COVID-19 safeguards for their workforce.
By Dec. 8, all employees will be required to submit proof of full vaccination or receive an exemption.
Employees who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8 are subject to termination, the email warns.
Auburn advised that, since individuals achieve fully vaccinated status two weeks after their last dose of the vaccine, employees will have to start the vaccination process by the dates listed in order to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8:
» Moderna: First dose by Oct. 27 and second dose by Nov. 24
» Pfizer: First dose by Nov. 3 and second dose by Nov. 24
» Jonson & Johnson: Dose needed by Nov. 24
All three FDA-approved vaccines are readily available at pharmacies and clinics across the area at no cost to the receiver. Auburn encourages employees to schedule a vaccination through the Harrison School of Pharmacy on campus or by finding a local provider at vaccines.gov.
The order does not apply to students who are not employed by the university, but it does apply to all graduate and undergraduate students who receive a paycheck through Auburn and students supported on graduate assistantships.