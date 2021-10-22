Auburn University to require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, complying with federal requirements

Auburn University is requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated no later than Dec. 8, the school announced in a campus-wide email Friday.

The policy applies to all full-time employees and part-time employees, plus undergraduate and graduate student employees. Exceptions will be made only in limited circumstances where an employee is legally entitled to a medical or religious accommodation.

Auburn says at least 82-percent of its employees receiving university-sponsored benefits are either fully or partially vaccinated, as of Oct. 21.

Auburn itself has administered 17,508 vaccine doses and has long encouraged members of the campus community to get vaccinated.

Auburn said the mandate is in compliance with President Joe Biden’s Executive Order 14042, which was signed on Sept. 9 and requires all federal contractors to provide adequate COVID-19 safeguards for their workforce.

By Dec. 8, all employees will be required to submit proof of full vaccination or receive an exemption.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Employees who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8 are subject to termination, the email warns.